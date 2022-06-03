CalNutri, Inc. acquires the assets of its long time client, Health & Nutrition Technology.

COLFAX, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and Nutrition Technology (HNT) is dedicated to providing weight management and long term weight loss solutions & products through medically supervised weight loss programs. HNT offers programs for individuals as well as weight management programs for health care providers.

CalNutri, Inc. acquires the assets of its longtime client, Health & Nutrition Technology

"My Father, Dr. Steve Schultz, started HNT in 1994. There is no better gift I'll ever be given than the trust my dad placed in me to carry forward his life's work. I hope I have done service to his vision of pairing science with a lot of heart and empathy. To work with my dad, learn from him, and have a business that is all about helping people in a way that is evidence-based and also caring and compassionate- it doesn't get any better. CalNutri has been a longtime business partner and we could not have hoped for a better company to take the torch from here". Says Hannah Schultz - CEO of HNT

David Ackerman, CEO & Founder of CalNutri, has been the supply chain & manufacturing partner for HNT's meal replacement product line, Health One, since 1999.

"We are honored to carry on the tradition of offering the Health One powdered meal replacement to its loyal customer base and followers, and to expand upon the historical success with this brand. This acquisition not only contributes to CalNutri's bottom line, but more importantly, it adds to an already diverse book of business…and our team gets to feel really good about itself when we manufacture and distribute this Health One product to various businesses and individuals throughout the general health and wellness industry." Says Ackerman.

Health One is a low-calorie, high quality meal replacement. Simply put, it is designed to replace a higher calorie meal while providing balanced nutrition. What sets Health One apart is that it isn't just a shake; it's also designed to be cooked with. Using the Health One meal replacement as a base, you can add low-calorie ingredients like herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables to make a fresh and tasty meal.

From Ideation to Commercialization, the team at CalNutri empowers CPG companies to focus on building their brand & distribution, while CalNutri focuses on product development, supply chain, manufacturing, logistics and other operational functions. The CalNutri Team is comprised of food, beverage, nutrition, and natural products industry veterans who have cultivated trusted relationships throughout the value chain over the past 20+ years. Their team has built, led, and serviced some of the most respected consumer brands and contract manufacturing companies in these respective industries.

