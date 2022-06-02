Windward Management LP Chooses SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power Trading, Operations and Portfolio Accounting

The new start-up will leverage an institutional-grade solution to support growth strategy

WINDSOR, Conn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Windward Management LP, a Miami-based hedge fund management firm, has launched its operations with SS&C's front-to-back office solution. SS&C will provide fund administration, order and execution management, investor relations, compliance and regulatory services.

"We wanted to integrate our workflows across our fund's operation from launch seamlessly, and SS&C's front-to-back platform provided the solution," said Theodore Woo, COO and CFO. "SS&C's extensive expertise across all aspects of running an alternative fund manager provided us with the support we needed for a smooth launch."

Windward Management LP, run by Marc Chalfin (CIO), uses a deep, fundamental, value with a catalyst approach, making concentrated long and short equity investments where there are significantly skewed and asymmetric risks/rewards. In addition, SS&C will support fund and investor accounting, FATCA and CRS compliance and Form 13-F filings.

"We are pleased to provide Windward Management LP with the latest front-to-back operations technology and deep expertise to support their fund," said Stan Szczepanik, Vice President, SS&C Technologies. "SS&C is dedicated to ensuring funds of all sizes have the solution they need to launch, run and grow their business while we take care of the rest."

About Windward Management

Windward Management is a Miami Beach, Florida based Hedge Fund founded and managed by Marc Chalfin. Windward implements a long/short fundamental value investing approach, employing a thorough, bottom-up research process to find asymmetries in downside-protected assets that it believes the public markets have misinterpreted within the Consumer and Industrial sectors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

