PharmaForce International: US Oncology Companies Shift Toward Tumor-Specific Sales Channel Alignments

READING, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published a competitive intelligence report benchmarking the commercial operations and marketing expenditures of leading Oncology Sales and Marketing organizations in the United States. To contend in the highly competitive atmosphere, these leading companies are constantly making changes to their commercial approaches. The report covers all of the key findings and major changes being made among the Oncology market. One note-worthy finding, specifically, is the prevalent shift toward tumor-specific Sales channel alignments.

(PRNewswire)

To better serve key customers, several of the profiled companies in the Oncology study have recently re-aligned their Sales sleeves to a tumor-centric model. This approach provides a more customized experience for Oncology and Hematology healthcare professionals (HCPs), such as direct access to field-based industry subject-matter experts. Furthermore, it provides the HCPs, when necessary, with tumor specific triage to other industry personnel aligned by tumor. These include, but are not limited to, Clinical Nurse Educators, Thought Leader Liaisons, Regional Marketing Managers, and Medical Science Liaisons.

Allison Keylor, Associate Director of the United States Business at PFI, states that "given the competitive nature of the pharmaceutical industry, more and more companies want to ensure that they are competing in a more granular way."

"We observed more companies are mapping themselves via tumor specificity so they can ensure a specific indication is being properly promoted and the needs of specific oncologists are being met" says Keylor.

Other key findings captured within the US Oncology benchmarking report include:

HCP call panel insights

Evolution of virtual and face-to-face HCP Interaction

Promotional programming revisions

Shift in selling approaches

Co-promotion insights

Uptake on Oncology Biosimilars

Decrease in promotion of CAR-T products

Turnovers and compensation of Oncology Personnel

In addition to the United States, the Oncology benchmarking study is also being conducted in the five major European countries – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The EU5 Oncology reports will be completed by July 2022.

For more information on the report mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@pharmaforceintl.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PharmaForce International