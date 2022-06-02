Nevada Beverage Company Selects DispatchTrack to Power Right-Time Deliveries

Top beverage wholesaler deploys DispatchTrack within days for digital transformation leveraging AI-powered routing to ensure every order is received on time

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, today announced it has been selected by Nevada Beverage Company , a large Las Vegas-based beverage wholesaler, to improve delivery efficiencies and ensure orders are consistently delivered on time.

With DispatchTrack's AI-powered hybrid routing, which factors in weight, travel time, traffic, inspection time, and more to seamlessly combine static and dynamic routing, Nevada Beverage Company is able to make more stops a day. It also benefits from highly efficient coordination between sales, merchandising, and delivery, facilitated by a dedicated salesperson app to ensure easy coordination with each delivery. Among other benefits and capabilities, DispatchTrack's configurable SaaS technology provides automated delivery costing to help identify which stops are profitable.

"The beverage industry is grappling with a host of challenges including staffing shortages, supply chain delays, volatile fuel costs, and increasing demand. To be successful, wholesale distributors have to be more efficient and deliveries have to be made on time if they want to keep customers happy," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "We share and admire Nevada Beverage's unwavering commitment to customer service and we're proud to help them keep their promises to their customers by ensuring deliveries are always received at the right time."

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly-configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ global customers, including Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Nevada Beverage Company

Nevada Beverage Company is a Las Vegas based family owned, beverage wholesaler that distributes a large portfolio of beverages. With sales volume over 10 million cases, Nevada Beverage consistently ranks in the top ten percent of all U.S. distributors. Nevada Beverage currently has approximately 350 employees (Sales Staff, Drivers, Merchandisers and support staff). Nevada Beverage Company calls on approximately 2,942 Accounts and maintains a fleet of 71 Delivery Trucks, 139 Sales Vans and 8 Draught Pouring Special Event vehicles. For more information on Nevada Beverage visit https://nevbev.com/





View original content:

SOURCE DispatchTrack