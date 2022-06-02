Mercedes Club and Fitness Forever Join Over 100 Clubs That Have Converted to ABC Fitness Solutions in 2022

Next-generation club management solutions streamline clubs of different design in Hawaii and Manhattan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC (ABC), the leading provider of technology and related services for the fitness industry, today announced that two fitness clubs, Mercedes Club in New York and Fitness Forever in Hawaii have successfully completed their technology and management solution conversion and are now realizing benefits of a holistic club management solution. Year to date, there have been over 100 conversions from legacy vendors to ABC.

When looking to displace their current technology providers, both Mercedes Club and Fitness Forever decided that ABC was the right partner to help them scale up specific aspects of the operations, accelerate their business and to give enhanced member experience.

Founded in 2012, Mercedes Club needed a new technology partner that could address some of the issues that were identified by the club management and team, from billing challenges through to door access and customer integration. Being a uniquely placed club, located in mid-town Manhattan, Mercedes Club offers a range of facilities including both indoor and outdoor fitness machines and a pool, however it needed to find a technology solution that could provide a total professional solution for its members in all the aspects of the club.

Looking for a futureproof partner that could offer a complete suite of services, Mercedes Club chose to convert to ABC due to its technology advancements and billing platform. Displacing its legacy vendor, Mercedes Club management now have reassurance that its revenue cycle management is co-ordinated and that all monies incoming and outgoing are correctly billed, logged and processed. In addition, ABC's club branded mobile app has a direct impact on member experience, enabling members to access the club without the need of a key fob. Members can now enter the club using the IGNITE Engagement App on their phone and check in at the same time, meaning they can begin their fitness session straight from the elevator.

Tonya Jacobs, the General Manager at Mercedes Club, said, "We were able to integrate and utilize technology throughout the pandemic, during this time we recognized that we should also look further into how new technologies could help the management aspect of the club as well as provide our members with a high-level service that they have come to expect from Mercedes Club. ABC is the proven partner, thanks to its scalability and flexibility. We're excited to make the move and enjoy further member success."

While Mercedes Club was about tackling billing and member experience, Fitness Forever, in Hawaii, recognized that it needed a complete overhaul of its Club Management System (CMS) to simplify financial reporting, reduce multiple systems, and efficiently manage prospects from digital marketing efforts. Its owners, Sandra Fraser and Jack Rozell, were new to the industry and needed trusted partners to help guide them in their latest endeavor. They wanted access to all the up-to-date data reports of the clubs wherever their location to help make better decisions, guide marketing initiatives, and leverage prospects resulting from those initiatives. ABC not only provided the system efficiencies they were looking for, but also industry guidance and connections to other professionals who assisted them in their new venture. ABC was a clear winner when looking to replace their existing legacy provider.

Sandra and Jack initially began as members of Fitness Forever and soon became the owners, taking on all of the club's business aspects. They understood that the experience could be improved with the right technology partner. With the company's ethos of investing in state-of-the-art equipment and technology, this meant re-evaluating current providers and replacing where necessary. "Building a business requires reliable partners across multiple aspects of the organization. We saw that partnering with ABC could deliver us a host of benefits throughout the business. By converting to ABC, our reporting structure is simplified and instant, delivering us data that can be useable within the business plans. In addition, the ability to tie multiple systems together; from marketing to member journey and experience is vital to a successful business," said Sandra Fraser, President, Fitness Forever.

ABC IGNITE offers club managers and owners a complete next generation platform that delivers member management and engagement, new member sales performance, staff utilization, billing, and reporting. By removing the technological complexities and reducing their total cost of ownership, club operators can concentrate on initiatives such as enhancing member experiences and improving staff welfare.

"As ABC IGNITE is successfully deployed across the country, we're pleased that more clubs are recognizing the benefits that a complete solution offers, not only to their businesses but also directly to their members. When switching from a legacy solution, ABC makes the conversion seamless with our tenured team, and our solution helps the operators tackle the challenges they are facing. We're delighted that Mercedes Club and Fitness Forever are partnering with us, displacing their legacy systems with the new, next generation ABC IGNITE," concluded Aaron Verasammy, VP of Sales at ABC.

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC) provides innovative software solutions designed to simplify the business of fitness. Its technology and trusted team of experts helps health and fitness club operators of all sizes boost performance, operate efficiently, and deliver exceptional and differentiated member experiences. Its flagship suite, ABC IGNITE, is a flexible, scalable, and intuitive SaaS solution that addresses all aspects of club management. Designed with open architecture and a modular approach, ABC IGNITE delivers exponential utility to gym operators, providing full control of their businesses, improved member lifetime value, and lower total cost of ownership.

Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 25 million members globally realize their fitness journey and processes over $8.2B in payments annually for 19,000 clubs. ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies ( thomabravo.com ).

About ABC IGNITE

ABC IGNITE is the culmination of extensive dialogue with the industry and ABC customers, a complete review of ABC's current system and services, and a multi-million dollar business acquisition strategy that integrated best in class global solutions and companies within the ABC Family. In July 2020, ABC acquired GymSales, a leading international provider of fitness sales management tools bringing sophisticated CRM expertise. In September 2020, ABC acquired Trainerize, to accelerate capabilities to power mobile fitness solutions and trainer engagement. Most recently, advanced business analytic capabilities were added to the ABC arsenal with the acquisition of Fitness BI, a proven Data Warehouse-as-a-Service platform providing advanced business intelligence and reporting. All three products have been integrated as part of IGNITE.

About Mercedes Club

Mercedes Club was founded in 2012, with one single location located in mid-town Manhattan. The building was the former location for Mercedes of Manhattan that moved up the block into a new building. The owner of the building is Two Trees Management founded by David Walentas who has a real estate portfolio of $4 billion. The Club is known for being a unique space for a gym in NYC offering an increasing amount of outdoor space and a pool.

About Fitness Forever

Fitness Forever began in 2012 with a single location in Kona on the island of Hawai'I, and has grown to three locations in Kona, Pahoa and most recently, Waikoloa. Fitness Forever blends state of the art equipment and facilities with local values to provide fitness and wellness solutions for each community it serves. Fitness Forever is where Hawai'i works out.

