Huawei USA to host two sessions on innovation and 6G technologies at 2022 WomenTech Global Conference

Execs from Huawei USA will discuss the company's resilience strategy and connected world vision at the annual event

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA will lead two discussions at the annual WomenTech Global Conference, which will bring together speakers and attendees from around the world to foster innovation for women in technology with purpose and impact. The hybrid event takes place June 7 – 10 and is expected to draw 100,000 attendees, who will share knowledge, experiences and thought leadership.

As part of Huawei Technologies USA's corporate sponsorship of the event, Huawei will host two sessions. In the first, Glenn Schloss, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Huawei Technologies USA, will speak about how a culture focused on innovation is paramount for resilience and growth in uncertain times. Additionally, Dr. Yan Chen, Senior Expert of Wireless Communications at Huawei Technologies Canada, will present a keynote session on 6G-emerging technologies and the future of the connected world.

Discussion: Investing in Innovation is the Key to Stability and Growth During Global Uncertainties

Keynote Session: 6G The Next Horizon – From Connected People and Things to Connected Intelligence

Huawei is committed to creating opportunities and supporting women in STEM to achieve its goal of building an inclusive society that embraces diversity. The company has underscored this commitment in many initiatives, including its global launch in support of gender equality and inclusion – "Tech for Her, Tech by Her, Tech with Her" – as well as additional concrete actions Huawei has taken to improve women's participation in and contribution to the tech sector and the digital economy at large.

To register for the event please go to: https://www.womentech.net/women-tech-conference

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have approximately 195,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

