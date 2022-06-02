garten Makes the Four-day Workweek Essential

Workplace wellbeing provider maximizes rest and meditation breaks to ward-off stress

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- garten , a technology company that provides healthy food and workplace wellbeing services for both small and large corporations, today announced it has officially moved to a four day workweek and is requiring daily meditation breaks for all workers. In addition, it has eliminated the traditional 9-5 office hours schedule to give employees extreme flexibility.

"It is no longer a work week, but a life week, in which you focus on fulfilling your life's purpose by working for companies that support it. We are empowering ourselves: choosing how, where, and when to work - flexibility rather than set times of work are key so long as the results are there," said Michael Heinrich, founder and CEO of garten.

The company began testing a shorter workweek during the pandemic. The test resulted in increased productivity, a boost in workplace satisfaction and a more engaged workforce. The 90+ staff at garten can set their own schedules throughout the week without the pressure of cramming their work into the age-old 9-5 office schedule.

Twice-a-day, garten provides scheduled meditation breaks for all of its workers. The company believes in doing less to accomplish more as part of its commitment to ward-off stress and normalize rest during the day. In his view, one must rest to produce one's best work during the day, during which the state of the nervous system governs both the quality and speed of great output, sometimes more than double that of a tired nervous system.

"For decades, office culture has been defined by the 40-plus hour work week, causing unnecessary stress on workers," said Heinrich. "It's time to debunk the myth that more hours equals better performance. At garten, we believe flexibility with maximum rest equals maximum productivity."

The four day workweek and scheduled meditation blocks are part of garten's continued efforts to redefine the workplace experience not only for its employees, but also its customers. With options like onsite catering, virtual speaker series, onsite and virtual yoga, remote snack boxes and more, garten provides employers a multitude of solutions that keep their employees' engaged and wellbeing a top priority.

