Cherry Bekaert Expands Federal Government Capabilities with New Leader Appointment

RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert LLP ("the Firm") is pleased to welcome Ward Melhuish as Federal Government Sector Advisory Leader and Managing Director in the Advisory Services practice. He will join the Firm's Government & Public Sector Advisory Services leadership team to strengthen and advance our solutions to Federal Government agencies across a full suite of areas including Digital Advisory, Accounting Advisory, Cybersecurity & Information Assurance, Risk Advisory, Grants Management, and Regulatory Compliance. Ward will work closely with Christian Fuellgraf, Government & Public Sector Leader and Denise Lippuner, State & Local Government Advisory Leader.

"I am delighted to welcome a forward-looking leader like Ward, who will drive innovative, digitally transformative advisory and accounting solutions to Federal Government clients," said Christian Fuellgraf, Government & Public Sector Leader and Principal, Advisory Services. "The expansion of our advisory capabilities to the Federal Government through Ward's leadership and our new GSA Schedule Contract will help to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the business of government."

Ward brings over 25 years of government consulting experience, specializing in cost and performance management services, including strategy development, operational deployment, process improvement, organizational change, human capital management, value-based assessment, performance measurement, cost assessment and analytics. Ward has worked with agencies within the Departments of: Defense, Energy, Homeland Security, Justice, Treasury and Transportation, as well as independent agencies and corporations such as the United States Postal Service and Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation.

Srikant Sastry, Managing Principal, Advisory Services concludes: "At Cherry Bekaert, we are committed to bringing in new talent and capabilities, allowing us to deliver digitally driven and industry-aligned solutions resulting in better business outcomes for our Government & Public sector clients. Our new Government & Public sector advisory leaders, Christian, Ward and Denise will guide all levels of Government forward to harness their full potential."

