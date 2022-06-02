BABY BARN OWLS RELEASED IN MICHAEL DAVID WINERY VINEYARD

LODI, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday May 31st the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, in conjunction with Michael David Winery, released seven baby barn owls in a vineyard owned by the winery in Lodi, CA.

One of seven rehabilitated barn owls is released in a Michael David Winery vineyard. Photo by Ruth McDunn. (PRNewswire)

The Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley inquired with Michael David staff about releasing the barn owls in Lodi as they were thought to have originally come from the area. Earlier in the year, a truck driver delivered the baby owls to a feed store in San Jose after finding them in a load of hay and suspected they were from his pickup between Lodi and Stockton. The Wildlife Center rehabilitated the owls to a point of release and wanted to place them in their natural habitat.

"After a rough start, we are thrilled to see these seven barn owls return to their natural environment," says Ashley Kinney, Hospital Manager for the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley. "We are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to release these owls in a beautiful vineyard property where there is access to plentiful food, water and shelter. We wish these owls nothing but the best of luck!"

As a partner in the Lodi Rules program for sustainable wine growing and stewards of the land, Michael David Winery knows wildlife is an integral part of the ecosystem and was thrilled to be able to offer a home for the juvenile barn owls. As an added bonus, barn owls are a great form of natural pest control for vineyard loving rodents and would make great inhabitants of owl boxes already set in the vineyards.

