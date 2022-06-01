Medius inks channel partnership with US-based ERP consultancy Elire

STOCKHOLM and MINNEAPOLIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of autonomous accounts payable (AP) solutions, today announces a new channel partnership with US-based ERP consultancy Elire, Inc.

Medius' suite of products automates the process of receiving, handling, approving, and paying an invoice, and simplifies the onboarding and managing of vendors. It enables organizations to better manage spend, reduce risk and fraud, and improve processes. The company is actively growing its channel and ISV partner programs to grow its reach and introduce a broader cross-section of customers to the benefits of AP automation.

Elire is an IT consultancy with an offering that spans five core areas of expertise: Oracle Cloud, PeopleSoft, Treasury Services, Advisory Services and Managed Services. The company currently serves over 250 enterprise customers in North America in sectors including financial services, healthcare, government, and education. Its customers include business analysts focused on optimizing performance, as well as IT and finance decision makers focused on driving efficiencies.

For Elire, the Medius channel partnership will accelerate its expansion into AP automation advisory, providing new, value-added services to its customer base, expanding its footprint in the CFO's office, and growing its revenues. Elire and its customers will benefit from Medius's best-in-class technology and market-leading AP automation expertise, insight and thought leadership.

Jeff Swan, Chief Revenue Officer at Medius comments: "Elire's deep expertise in enterprise ERP systems means it is uniquely positioned to understand and unlock the benefits of AP automation for finance, IT, and other business leaders. We welcome this partnership and look forward to bringing the extensive benefits of the Medius suite and ecosystem to Elire's customers in the US and beyond."

Richard Merrill, Head of Delivery Services at Elire, Inc comments: "Our 17 years' experience specifying, deploying, upgrading, and optimizing ERP systems has enabled us to identify technology areas with the potential to transform critical business functions, as well as best-in-class software partners. AP automation is a new emerging category which will create major operational advantages for our customers and Medius stands out as the category's leading vendor."

