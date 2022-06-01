Dice Taxonomy Earns Patent Approval

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced the United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued a patent for the taxonomy incorporated in its Dice service, which helps technologist candidates find more relevant jobs and customers find the right technology professionals to quickly fill immediate job openings.

Dice's taxonomy associates job skill terms with a job skill listed on a candidate's profile by referencing a glossary of skills, then ranking the relationship between the terms and the actual skills by relevance. These actions are completed automatically by the technology covered in the patent.

"The power of the taxonomy skills mapping, which is the heart of our matching technology, brings incredible efficiency to recruiters sourcing for technologists and technology professionals looking for ideal career opportunities," said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice. "The newly acquired patent validates the proprietary nature of our data model, which DHI has spent a decade creating and perfecting. Our ability to connect the necessary skills for a technology position with a client's job requirements is unmatched and will only get better in time with further advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and engagement of our products."

Dice's taxonomy is a vital piece of IntelliSearch™, the artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithm used to increase the efficiency for Dice clients in searching for qualified candidates. When a job description is added into a search field, the algorithm identifies technology skills and the relationship between them, effectively matching employers to skilled candidates in seconds. IntelliSearch for jobs matches technologists to ideal opportunities, matching their skills and experience to further their careers.

"IntelliSearch is a key differentiator for Dice, powering our best-in-class matching and personalization tools," said Mike Marasch, Senior Vice President of Product for Dice. "Our unique ability to bridge semantic differences yields a better match for technologists with jobs and clients with tech talent, increasing conversion rates and engagement rates."

Moving forward, Dice will continue to leverage its patented taxonomy in its Knowledge Graph and additional products to benefit both candidates and employers as part its dynamic two-sided marketplace, connecting the right talent with the right opportunity at the right time.

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

