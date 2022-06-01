Cala Academy celebrates its third anniversary revolutionizing online education

After training thousands of people, this online training platform has evolved to offer a monthly membership program that brings a variety of benefits to the fingertips of many.

MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala Academy, the online training academy of human development and life strategist Ismael Cala, in alliance with the consulting agency Convierte Más, celebrates its 3-year anniversary by bringing improvements to its monthly and yearly subscription plans.

Created with the mission of being a school of life and providing tools for transformation, Cala Academy offers courses, workshops, and programs centered around beliefs, limitations, the mind, habits, professional knowledge, interpersonal relationships, communication, and personal finances.

"Cala Academy shows us that no matter what our occupation is or how little time we have to continue learning, we can always advance in our personal development, regardless of where we are in the world," Cala explains.

One of the new features of the academy is Cala Pass, the academy's monthly membership plan that comes out to an investment of less than two dollars a day for access to all the courses and workshops led by Ismael Cala and other qualified professionals. All of this falls under the coordination of Convierte Mas, a consulting agency specialized in training in a variety subjects.

CEO of Convierte Mas, Vilma Núñez, stated, "I always say: there is no conversion without investment. We must address the conversation before the conversion as education is the solution." For this reason, she is excited that a platform such as Cala Academy exists and that it's benefiting thousands of users.

Being part of the Cala Pass membership program means guaranteed access to all the updated tools and turning opportunities and dreams into immediate results.

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a human development and life strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA, on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

About Convierte Más:

The Convierte Mas Agency, of the Convierte Mas Group, has a clear objective: to help companies in the region convert more: more sales, more income, and more impact. Founded in 2016 by CEO Vilma Núñez and co-founder and president Jose Villalobos, Convierte Mas relies on strategic marketing, inbound & content marketing, social networks, email marketing, online sales, automation, websites, blogs, and Facebook ads so their clients can reach (and exceed) their goals. Their clients include personalities and large companies such as Ismael Cala, Cala Academy, Cala Center, and Nutrillermo, as well as their own brands Vilma Núñez, Escuela Convierte Más, Triunfagram, Academia de Consultores, and more. In their desire to provide useful tools in Spanish to their clients and users, Convierte Mas also develops digital marketing apps. The Convierte Mas agency strives for excellence. For this reason, it is part of large reference groups in world marketing, such as Digital Marketer or the Grant Cardone Mastermind, to generate the most innovative and cutting-edge strategies, specifically for the Hispanic market.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises Corporation