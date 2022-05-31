Phase 10 Celebrates 40 Years with Massive New In-Game Events for Phase 10: World Tour

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattel163 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic Phase 10 card game with the biggest-ever globe-trotting event in Phase 10: World Tour, the Phase 10 Mobile game, introducing new phases, special action cards, and monthly events.

Players can join the "Birthday Tour" event from May 31 through June 21. Full of twists and turns for a limited time new update, players will travel around the world by car, playing to collect vehicle upgrades, postcards that unlock rewards, and special Lucky Draw cards to earn prizes, all while meeting other global players and making friends as you travel together.

"Fans can expect the game to keep evolving as we continue to develop new modes of play for Phase 10: World Tour," said Phase 10 creator Ken Johnson. "We've collected feedback from fans over the years, and have used that knowledge to develop new ways of playing the Phase 10 game, and I hope its popularity will continue to grow for both the physical game and the mobile app."

"Phase 10 has remained a beloved source of entertainment and fun across generations, and the 40th anniversary celebration is one of the biggest events of the year for Mattel163," said Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163. "We're very excited to be part of the journey and Phase 10 Mobile will evolve to provide more personalized and localized in-game experience in countries across the world, allowing global players to enjoy the fun and love of making a phase."

In 1982, 22-year-old Ken Johnson created the classic rummy-style Phase 10 card game, in the basement of his parents' Detroit home.

Phase 10: World Tour is available in over 100 countries on both iOS and Android, and has amassed tens of millions of players around the world. It's always a good time to take 10; download Phase 10: World Tour on the App Store or Google Play now and take 10 for yourself!

