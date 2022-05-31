Mars Wrigley Wins Big at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Snacks and Treats Maker's On-trend Innovations Take Home Most Innovative New Product Award in the Gum & Mints Category, Chocolate and Fruity Brands Named as Finalists

NEWARK, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley, a leader in the snacks and treats category, had an impressive showing at the 25th annual Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago. The company's EXTRA® brand was honored with a Most Innovative New Product Award (MINPA) in the Gum & Mints category for its new EXTRA Refreshers Fruity Mix Chewing Gum – a refreshingly fruity mix pack of strawberry freeze, tropical mist, and lemonade chill flavored gum.

Mars Wrigley takes home a Most Innovative New Products Award in the Gum & Mints category for its EXTRA Refreshers Fruit Mix (PRNewswire)

Mars Wrigley's M&M'S®, TWIX®, and STARBURST® brands were also recognized as 2022 MINPA Finalists. Both M&M'S Crunchy Cookie Chocolate Candy and TWIX Salted Caramel Bars were recognized in the chocolate category while new STARBURST Airs Gummies were a finalist in the non-chocolate category.

"Gum has seen significant growth over the past two years and winning the Most Innovative New Product Award in this category speaks to our ability to pinpoint consumer trends and shifting preferences. Mars Wrigley has been an innovator in the snacks and treats category for more than 100 years, and being recognized for our chocolate and fruity products in addition to gum shows the breadth of our cutting edge portfolio," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley. "As always, the Sweets & Snacks Expo was an amazing experience, and we want to give a huge thank you to the National Confectioners Association for putting on an incredible show – we can't wait to see what is to come in the year ahead."

The MINPA winners were selected from more than 300 product award entries across candy and snack categories, including chocolate; non-chocolate; sweet; salty; savory; novelty; gourmet/premium; and gum & mints. Product submissions were judged on the following criteria: taste, packaging, innovation and go-to market feasibility.

Mars also showcased their family of brands including Ethel M Chocolates, Lucas, and Turin at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, which offer everything from gourmet chocolate to gummies:

Ethel M Chocolates super premium chocolates made fresh daily in small batches with the finest ingredients and no artificial preservatives, showcased its 4-Piece Genuine Sampler Collection; Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Duos; and Handcrafted Gourmet Chocolate Bars available in Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Crème, Milk Chocolate Macadamia Coconut Carmel, Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate Kona Espresso Ganache flavors.

Lucas ® Mexican Spicy Candy makes unique, wildly tasty treats combining fruity flavors with different spicy product textures to offer a distinctive yet delicious flavor. At the show, the Brand shared its Lucas® Muecas, Gusano, Polvos and Pelucas products in addition to Lucas® Skwinkles® and Lucas® Salsaghetti.

Turin ™ Chocolates offers a range of premium everyday gifting chocolates and featured its Turin™ Sugar Free chocolates, Turin™ Conejos, and Turin filled chocolates.

For more information on the snacks and treats maker's new products visit Mars.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™,

WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™. We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people, and pets can thrive.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Joelle Hutcheon

Mars Wrigley

Joelle.Hutcheon@effem.com

Mary Jane Baker

Weber Shandwick

mjbaker@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated