Hit the music!

MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto is taking downtown by storm once again this summer. From June 30 to July 9, 2022, the public can soak up that thrilling festival vibe for 10 fun and festive days. In addition to the stellar program announced earlier, the festival is proud to present brand-new initiatives that will be making downtown Montréal shine, not to mention treating music lovers to a feast for the senses.

CLUB MONTRÉAL TD

We're celebrating some new additions to Montréal's ebullient cultural scene! The Festival is proud to unveil the Club Montréal TD, a new space that puts our metropolis, and what makes it such a vibrant city, at the heart of the experience. Located on the Esplanade of Place des Arts, in a relaxed, colourful and urban ambiance, the Club will present free shows by today's hottest artists, or two to three concerts a night. It will also serve food lovingly prepared by a restaurant owner firmly rooted in Montréal's culinary culture (stay tuned to find out their identity!) and a 100% local drink.

Some must-see concerts!

Fernie

LES SESSIONS TD

Friday July 1st, 7 p.m.

Free!

Inspired by contemporary artists like Frank Ocean and Daniel Caesar, Brazilian-Canadian Fernie will be playing his lush and soulful R&B sounds at Club Montréal TD. Member of the collective Kids From the Underground, he dazzled the Montréal music scene this past August with the release of his album Aurora.

Emma Beko

LES NOCTURNES TD

Friday, July 1, 11 p.m.

Free!

Get set to watch singer and rapper Emma Beko heat up the Club stage! The other half of the electro-pop duo Heartstreets just released her second album Digital Damage unanimous acclaim.

Suuns

LES NOCTURNES TD

Friday, July 8, 11 p.m.

Free!

The unmissable Suuns will be performing on the Club Montréal TD stage. The Montréal cult band released The Witness last fall, which Pitchfork hailed as their most cohesive. The album is a departure from their somewhat mysterious and claustrophobic krautrock the past, making room for more spontaneity and improvisation, two touchstones of the group's performances.

Chiiild

LES NOCTURNES TD

Saturday, July 9, 11 p.m.

Free!

Though now based in Los Angeles, Yonatan Ayal (alias xSDTRK) and Pierre-Luc Rioux have not forgotten their Québec roots. Individually, they have worked with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Skrillex and even Céline Dion. Together, they make up Chiiild, the soul and psychedelic duo that will play the final show at Club Montréal TD.

Les Envolées du Festival

June 30, July 2, 3, 8 and 9, 1 p.m.

Free!

While many seasoned performers will be gracing the Club Montréal TD stage, keep your eyes peeled for headliners that include five projects from five different Québec universities.

LE STUDIO TD

Le Studio TD, formerly L'Astral, throws its doors open, inviting you to enjoy two concert series each night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Entrée Libre TD series will feature jazz's biggest stars. As the name says, entry is free and is on a first come, first served basis. It's an awesome opportunity to make new discoveries!

Some must-see concerts!

Marianne Trudel & John Hollenbeck

Dédé Java Espiritu + Time Poem

Entrée Libre TD

Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m.

Free!

Festivalgoers will get an inside peek at the contagious creativity at work between pianist Marianne Trudel and drummer John Hollenbeck. Together, they created the Dédé Java Espiritu project, or what they see as an ode to beauty, intuition and spontaneity.

Julian Lage Trio

featuring Scott Colley & Dave King

Entrée Libre TD

Thursday, June 30, 10 p.m.

Free!

Here's your chance to see celebrated guitarist Julian Lage playing in a trio with bassist Scott Colley and drummer Dave King. The two musicians will accompany Lage as he plays his new album Squint, his first with the prestigious Blue Note label.

Louis Cole Big Band

Entrée Libre TD

Friday, July 1, 10 p.m.

Free!

Composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cole will be in Montréal with his Big Band. The group, whose fans number Flying Lotus, Quincy Jones and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, promise an electrifying evening of hot jazz with electrofunk influences that will have you on your feet and dancing.

Kamaal Williams

Entrée Libre TD

Wednesday, July 6, 10 p.m.

Free!

There has been a genuine resurgence in British jazz over the past few years thanks, in no small part, to Kamaal Williams. Whether on the excellent Black Focus released in 2016 with Yussef Kamaal or his solo project, the Taiwanese Londoner loves mixing worlds, styles and cultures to create a hybrid jazz driven by strong rhythms.

Laufey

Entrée Libre TD

Friday, July 8, 10 p.m.

Free!

Icelandic jazz singer Laufey has already been conquering the hearts of Gen Z, one viral video at time. Approved by Billie Eilish and Willow Smith, Laufey will be playing songs from her EP Typical of Me, released last year, as well as new songs Valentine and Everything I Know About Love.

« TD Bank Group is once again proud to present the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal for the twelfth consecutive year. Music has this extraordinary ability to bring us together, draw us closer and touch our hearts. After two difficult years, we are thrilled to help reunite jazz artists and their fans and create memorable moments in the city's downtown together. »

- Sylvie Demers, Chair, Québec Market TD Bank Group

FABRIQUE MUSICALE RIO TINTO

This brand-new installation on Sainte-Catherine Street is exciting, colourful, interactive and inclusive and invites people of all ages to unleash their fun and creativity! With a theme of "our bodies: music makers", the different activities proposed let people tap into the relationship between body movement and music.

« Rio Tinto has been teaming up with the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal since 2006 and we are happy to announce that we've renewed our partnership for the next three years. No other cultural event better captures Montrealers' joie de vivre than the Jazz. We are thrilled that it is returning in all its glory, with an impressive line-up of artists from here and afar, adoring crowds of music lovers and activities for the young and the young at heart. »

- Ivan Vella, Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Aluminium

NEW FACES ON THE OUTDOOR STAGES

Clay and Friends

AGUÀ

LES PERFORMANCES TD

Thursday, July 7, 9:30 p.m.

TD Stage

Free!

After two sold-out concerts at MTELUS, Clay and Friends, one of the hottest groups in Québec, will have festivalgoers grooving to their new EP AGUÀ, released last fall.

Bran Van 3000

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary :

"The Deer and The Bunny"

LES PERFORMANCES TD

Friday, July 8, 9:30 p.m.

TD Stage

Free!

Montréal's legendary Bran Van 3000 will be lighting up Place des Festivals a quarter century after their smash album Glee conquered the world. James Di Salvio and his group will be playing the retrospective concert Celebrating the 25th Anniversary: "The Deer and The Bunny".

Orchestre National de jazz de Montréal

with guest Ingrid Jensen

Equal=Orchestra

GROOVE RIO TINTO

Sunday, July 3, 8 p.m.

Rio Tinto Stage

Free!

Canadian world trumpet sensation Ingrid Jensen will be playing with the Orchestre National de Jazz de Montréal. She'll be joining her talented sister, conductor and saxophonist Christine Jensen to present Equal = Orchestra. The project brings together works by Tara Davidson, Marianne Trudel and Christine Jensen that highlights the concepts of equity and inclusion.

The Weather Station

GROOVE RIO TINTO

Wednesday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Rio Tinto Stage

Free!

Ontario folk group The Weather Station will be stopping off in Montréal. The group had a spectacular 2021, not to mention its album Ignorance being short-listed for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize. Released this past March, their sixth album How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars has conquered critics' hearts.

OTHER CAN'T-MISS SHOWS

Lindsey Stirling

ÉVÉNEMENTS SPÉCIAUX TD

Thursday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Hubert Lenoir

En direct du… Gesù

JAZZ DANS LA NUIT

Sunday, July 3, 10:30 p.m.

GESÙ

DOMi & JD Beck

LES COULEURS DELTA AIR LINES

Wednesday, July 6, 9 p.m.

Club Soda

PUB LA TRAVERSÉE MOLSON EXPORT

Not only does Pub La Traversée Molson Export on esplanade Tranquille offers jazz music programming, but it's also the perfect spot to kick back and enjoy a snack.

Apéro Jazz Molson Export at 5 p.m., some new faces:

Sonia Johnson , June 30 Free!

Little Animal!, July 1st Free!

Jacob Do, July 2nd Free!

Julien Fillion, July 6th Free!

Jazz Time Molson Export at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., some new faces:

Christian Sands , July 1st Free!

Gunhild Carling , July 6th Free!

ROGERS STAGE

Thanks to a partnership with Rogers that started in 2021 and was finalized this year, the legendary Blues Festival stage is back, and we couldn't be happier!

Les spectacles Blues Rogers at 7 p.m., some new faces:

Justin Saladino Band , July 1st Free!

Ben Racine Band with guest Dawn Tyler Watson , July 3rd Free!

Endrick & The Sandwiches, July 5 Free!

Lilli Lewis , July 8 Free!

Les soirées Blues Rogers at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., some new faces:

Angel Forrest with guests, Jonas Tomalty and Dawn Tyler Watson,

July 4th Free!

« Rogers is thrilled to partner with a cultural event that Quebecers have been waiting impatiently to return to its original format. We are proud to be able to 'jazz up' our city for Montrealers and visitors who will be moving to the beat of the performers for

10 full festival days. »

- Édith Cloutier, Regional President, Rogers Québec

M2

The party rocks all night long with the Nightcap Molson Export at M2, featuring:

The Shed

Thursday June 30, Friday July 1

and Saturday, July 2, midnight

Free!

The Liquor Store

Sunday July 3 and Monday July 4, midnight

Free!

Kids From The Underground

x GROWVE

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, midnight

Free!

Urban Science #LECYPHER X2

Thursday July 7, Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9, midnight

Free!

A QUICK PEEK AT THE SITE

Have a look at the site plan and your favourite stages, plus check out other must-sees to add to your itinerary:

TD STAGE

The public will have a blast watching major local and international names on the main stage of the Place des Festivals, including Clay & Friends, The Roots, Tash Sultana, Kamasi Washington and more!

RIO TINTO STAGE

Located at the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street and Jeanne-Mance Street, the stage will be host to diverse musical influences, including nu soul, R&B, jazz, fusion and folk.

LOTO-QUÉBEC STAGE

The unique programming at the corner of De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Du Président-Kennedy Avenue brings together artists from all over the world.

MOBILE APP

An must-have for festivalgoers. Download the festival's mobile app, powered by Rogers, to get instant access to the indoor and outdoor programming, an interactive card and indispensable links for ticket purchases and more.

A JAZZ PACKAGE FOR VISITORS

Enjoy unlimited access to the 3 hottest festival venues during your stay, and entry to nearly 10 concerts! Stay at the DoubleTree, the official festival hotel, or the Monville—breakfast, shows and coupons for the site included. Limited quantity. See our site for details.

The 42nd edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

will take place from June 30 to July 9

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

We would like to thank the Festival's presenting partner, TD Bank Group and the co-presenter, Rio Tinto for their renewed support. Thank you also to Rogers, Loto-Québec, the Société des Alcools du Québec and Molson Export.

Moreover, the Festival would like to acknowledge the continuous support from: the Government of Canada — Canadian Heritage, Canada Economic Development, the Fondation Musicaction, the Government of Québec — the Ministère du Tourisme, the Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine and the SODEC, as well as the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and Montréal Centre-Ville.

Finally, thank you to our media partners: Radio-Canada / CBC, La Presse and Montreal Gazette.

