Eve partners with Porsche Consulting to define eVTOL global manufacturing, logistics and supply chain strategy

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW), a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") solutions and a carve-out from Embraer S.A. ("Embraer"), announced today that it has chosen Porsche Consulting, Inc. to help define the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) supply chain, global manufacturing and logistics macro strategy.

Considering advanced manufacturing research and innovation, the companies will combine their aeronautic and automotive expertise to support Eve's implementation plan. The master services agreement that has been entered into by and between the companies includes studies on industrial operation, logistics, supply chain and parts distribution in an unprecedented approach optimized for efficiency, productivity and safety.

The study will address scalability and distributed production as the UAM market evolves to meet projected demand. While digital transformation generates new possibilities for the industry's use of more agile technologies focusing on business and sustainability goals, comprehensive network solutions are under consideration to meet unique industry needs.

"We are pleased to work with a leader in the industry that can support us with strategic decision making. The UAM ecosystem is quickly evolving, and we can only achieve our goal if we spark enthusiasm for new ideas in manufacturing and supply chain areas," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. "I'm looking forward to seeing all of the new opportunities ahead, as technologies are profoundly changing industrial production."

"We are very proud of our new partnership with Eve, because we have the opportunity to shape the future of mobility together", said Rudy Leutz, CEO of Porsche Consulting Ltda. "We share the same values, and with industry-leading know-how, we will be able to question and challenge all existing concepts for logistics and manufacturing. We will redesign the industrialization concept for that new aircraft based on the highest levels of efficiency, quality, safety and customer centricity!"

About Porsche Consulting

The Porsche Consulting management consultancy was founded in 1994 in response to the successful restructuring of the Porsche sports car maker. Porsche had gained so much experience and knowledge from mastering a major crisis that it decided to make this expertise available to other companies. Four of its employees formed Porsche Consulting's initial team. Their small office in Zuffenhausen became a worldwide consultancy —with sites in Stuttgart, Hamburg, Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Milan, Paris, São Paulo, Atlanta, Palo Alto, Beijing and Shanghai. Now with over 700 employees, many of whom are engineers and economists, Porsche Consulting continues to apply proven solutions from the automotive industry to other sectors, including aviation. It helps its clients put strategies into practice. Along with its original emphasis on lean transformation, it focuses increasingly on digitalization.

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer, the controlling stockholder of Eve, has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

