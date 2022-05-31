CDNA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased CareDx common stock between February 24, 2021, and May 5, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that CareDx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the Company's RemoTraC service for remote, home-based, blood-drawing; (2) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) these practices rendered the Company's testing services revenue reported throughout the class period artificially inflated; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

