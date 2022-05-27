An innovation in electrolyte hydration and nitric oxide regeneration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyäni, Inc., an internationally recognized health and wellness company, just announced the launch of Kyäni Electo™— a first-of-its-kind electrolyte drink mix that features a combination of electrolyte minerals to support hydration, and a proprietary NR-8™ polyphenol blend to support nitric oxide regeneration.

Kyani Electro - Nitro-powered hydration (PRNewswire)

Kyäni® Launches First-of-Its-Kind Electrolyte Drink Mix

Nitric oxide—a vasodilator that allows for increased circulation and the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles and tissue—is the foundation for all Kyäni products. NR-8 works by protecting an enzyme needed to generate nitric oxide.

Available in two crave-worthy flavors, Coconut Lime and Crisp Apple, Electro is the perfect go-to hydration source that:

Supports proper muscle contraction (including the heart)

Promotes balanced pH

Helps support healthy blood pressure

Helps manage cellular fluid balance

Supports nitric oxide production

Supports exercise endurance

With this new product, Kyäni is empowering its Business Partners with the opportunity to substantially increase their businesses. According to the lay press, 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated. This growing health concern creates a vast marketplace for hydration products. The Electrolyte drinks market is forecast to significantly rise in spending on functional food & beverages in the coming years. The Global Electrolyte Drinks Market size was valued at USD 20.7 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 31.0 Bn by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

"Electro is the only hydration support formula on the market that features a nitric oxide regeneration blend. It isn't just for people who are athletes or who do sports. In a world where 75% of us are dehydrated, this is a daily use product for everyone." — Mark Macdonald, International bestselling author and Co-creator of the Nitro Nutrition program.

About Kyäni

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is an internationally recognized health and wellness company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its inception, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Blueberry and ingredients that support natural nitric oxide production in the body. With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, ON™ nootropic energy shots, and now the Electro hydration and nitric oxide regeneration mix, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition. With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com .

Media Contact:

Jon Rea

press@kyanicorp.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kyäni, Inc.