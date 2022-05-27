Jacobio will Present Phase I Clinical Data of KRAS G12C Inhibitor JAB-21822 at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is pleased to announce that the phase I clinical data of KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 will be presented in the form of poster at the upcoming 2022 annual meeting of American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) from June 3, 2022 to June 7, 2022. Abstract was published on the ASCO's website today.

logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobio) (PRNewswire)

"JAB-21822 is one of Jacobio's programs targeting on KRAS pathway, we plan to explore the JAB-21822 in colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other indications. Meanwhile, Jacobio is exploring combination therapies of JAB-21822, such as in combination with SHP2 inhibitor. We are also developing novel drugs in KRAS pathway, including KRASmulti inhibitor (JAB-23400) and KRAS G12D inhibitor (JAB-22000)," said Dr. WANG Yinxiang, Chairman and CEO of Jacobio.

About the Abstract

A phase I/II study of first-in-human trial of JAB-21822 (KRAS G12C inhibitor) in advanced solid tumors.

Format: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 3089

Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022 8:00 AM-11:00 AM (CDT)

Track: Developmental Therapeutics - Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

As of January 28th, 2022, 53 patients with a median age of 62 years (39-79) were enrolled in 5 different dose levels: 200mg QD, 400mg QD, 800mg QD, 400mg BID and 400mg TID. A total of 33 patients (22 non-small cell lung cancer, 9 colorectal cancer and 2 pancreatic cancer) had at least 1 post-baseline tumor assessment.

Patients with non-small cell lung cancer (400mg QD and 800mg QD), the overall response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR) were 70% (7/10) and 100% (10/10), respectively.

No dosing-limiting toxicities were observed.

JAB-21822 was well tolerated with impressive preliminary efficacy in patients with heavily treated solid tumors harboring KRAS G12C mutation. The clinical trial is still ongoing and the above data is as of January 28, 2022.

More data will be posted on the poster at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, please visit www.asco.org for more information.

About JAB-21822

JAB-21822 is a KRAS G12C inhibitor independently developed by Jacobio. Jacobio has initiated a number of Phase I/II clinical trials in China, the United States and Europe for patients with advanced solid tumors, including monotherapy for STK11 co-mutated non-small cell lung cancer first-line treatment; combination therapy with SHP2 inhibitor, PD-1 monoclonal antibody and Cetuximab.

About Jacobio

Jacobio is committed to providing more products and solutions to people's health. Our mission is to provide compelling innovations for creating a pipeline of life-changing medicines. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. The company's R&D centers are located in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston, with a platform and expertise in developing allosteric inhibitors against protein tyrosine phosphatase, KRAS and transcriptional factors. Please visit www.jacobiopharma.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in China.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

