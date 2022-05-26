St. Croix Hospice Wins Seven Healthcare Marketing Awards

Agency Wins Gold and Silver Aster Awards

OAKDALE, Minn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is proud to have earned four Gold and three Silver Aster Awards in the Home Health/Hospice group for marketing and communications materials created in 2021. The Aster Awards by Creative Images honor "excellence in healthcare advertising" nationally.

St. Croix Hospice won awards in the categories of print advertising, patient education, illustration, folder design, calendar design, flyer design and internal publication. "It's incredibly important for us as a hospice agency to present best-in-class marketing materials, as they instill confidence with patients, caretakers and facility partners," said Bronwyn Pope, Director of Marketing and Communications at St. Croix Hospice. "We deliver expert hospice care with dignity and respect. I'm proud to say that we tell that story in an award-winning fashion through the excellent materials we write, design and publish."

"The Covid-19 pandemic forced us and all providers to ensure we could find ways to continue to communicate with patients and referral services given restrictions on in-person engagement," said Susan Freeman, Chief Operating Officer for St. Croix Hospice. "We are proud our team has been recognized for the hard work and effort they put in to ensure our message resonates with the communities we serve."

Currently, St. Croix Hospice's 1,200+ employees serve more than 3,000 patients and their families in nine Midwestern states. The agency specializes exclusively in expert hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Local multidisciplinary care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

