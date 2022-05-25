ECRI Announces Its Alerts Impact Award Winners for 2022

Annual award recognizes ECRI Alerts Workflow members for excellence in recall management

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, the nation's leading independent patient safety organization, announces three winners and three finalists of its 2022 Alerts Impact Award for excellence in recall management. ECRI presents its annual award to members of its Alerts Workflow solution who have demonstrated strong success in implementing recall management programs throughout their healthcare organizations.

ECRI, the most trusted voice in healthcare (PRNewswire)

Our winners improved outcomes, increased efficiencies, and demonstrated excellence in safety and compliance

"With continuing shortages in supplies, equipment, and healthcare workers, it is increasingly challenging to keep up with recalls that demand swift action. As an enterprise-wide recall management partner, our close collaboration with hospitals can be vital to ensuring patient safety," says Andrew Furman, MD, vice president, clinical evidence and safety solutions, ECRI. "We congratulate the winners of this year's award for demonstrating improved outcomes, increased efficiencies and processes, and excellence in safety and compliance."

The following organizations were announced as winners and finalists at ECRI's May 2022 Alerts Workflow User Group Meeting.

2022 Winners

Eskenazi Health—Indianapolis, IN | Expedient Resolution of Backlog Alerts During a Recent Cyberattack | 2021 and 2022 Winner

St. Luke's Health System—Boise, ID | Steady, Systematic Recall Resolution Success | 2021 and 2022 Winner

ThedaCare Medical Center— Appleton, WI | Extending Alerts Workflow to Pharmacy and Lab Teams for Increased Compliance

2022 Finalists

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center—Columbus, OH | Right Product, Right Place, Right Time

CommonSpirit Health—Erlanger, KY | Using ECRI's Alerts Workflow for Action-oriented Communication

The University of Vermont Medical Center—Burlington, KY | Leveraging of Alerts Workflow Analytics Helps Improve Recall Response Times

"We congratulate our winners and all of our submitters for taking the time to share their impact stories," says Deb Dominianni, director, healthcare product alerts, ECRI. "The tireless efforts of these and other recall management teams help to protect patients as the industry grapples with unprecedented challenges related to COVID, supply and staff shortages, cybersecurity, and ongoing mergers and acquisitions."

ECRI's Alerts Workflow is an enterprise-wide system used in supply chain, clinical engineering, IT, pharmacy, lab, and clinical departments, as well as ancillary care points. It enables healthcare providers to increase their efficiency in monitoring and managing thousands of medical device and pharmaceutical alerts, in many cases weeks and months in advance of FDA recall notifications. Members report a 50 percent to 90 percent reduction in resolution times.

The Alerts Workflow system can standardize and automatically match recalls to inventory, segregating and highlighting those alerts that are of highest relevance and impact. Personalized dashboards also track recall activities in real time, facilitating greater collaboration across departments, facilities, and health system networks.

An interdisciplinary team at ECRI and jury of peers judged the 2022 Alerts Impact Award submission entries based on the demonstrated impact and overall effectiveness of recall management implementations across the organization.

For more information about the ECRI Alerts Impact Award or ECRI's Alerts Workflow membership, contact us by e-mail at clientservices@ecri.org or by phone at (610) 825-6000, x5891.

Social Sharing

[AWARD] @ECRI_Org announces @EskenaziHealth @StLukesHealth @ThedaCare the winners of its 2022 Alerts Impact Award for excellence in recall management

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on technology evaluation and safety, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide.

For more than fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules. ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020.

Visit www.ecri.org and follow @ECRI_Org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ECRI