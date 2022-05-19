Spartech Announces Tom Hafele as General Manager, Acrylic Rods & Tubes

ST. LOUIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Tom Hafele has joined Spartech as General Manager, Acrylic Rods & Tubes. He will be located in the Pleasant Hill, Iowa office.

"Tom complements our goal of shaping the future of plastics through material strength and application expertise," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "His vast experience and leadership expertise will help us continue to serve as a reliable and responsive partner to our valued customers."

Tom has over 20 years of manufacturing experience. Prior to joining Spartech, he held various manufacturing, quality, and continuous improvement leadership roles. Most recently, he was the plant manager at the Illinois Tool Works (ITW) plant in Frankfort, Illinois. Prior to this he was the director of operations for Dickten Masch Plastics (DMP) in Wisconsin.

Tom and his wife, Kathy, will reside in Pleasant Hill.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

