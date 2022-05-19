SchoolPass Awarded Contract With NCPA for License Plate Recognition and Visitor Management Solutions for K-12 Schools

GATHERSBURG, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolPass has been awarded a contract with the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) to offer campus safety and school movement solutions like license plate recognition and visitor management to K-12 districts and schools.This partnership gives schools and districts access to the services of SchoolPass through NCPA's cooperative purchasing contracts.

We are proud to partner with NCPA to offer state-of-the-art campus safety and school movement platform to K-12 schools.

According to Amy Holland, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at SchoolPass, "We are proud to partner with NCPA and excited to offer a state-of-the-art campus safety and school movement platform to K-12 schools throughout the nation." As part of the NCPA contract, SchoolPass provides license plate recognition technology to help schools address traffic and safety issues, and a modern visitor management solution on iPads that eliminates bulky PCs and saves front-office staff time. Schools and districts are eligible to utilize the NCPA contract to partner for solutions from SchoolPass.

About SchoolPass, Inc.

SchoolPass is a K-12 platform helping schools manage attendance, campus movement, and campus wellness, in the cloud. Schools can consolidate and modernize the arrival, screening, and departure of students, staff, parents, and visitors in one place, while enabling schools to more quickly and accurately account for everyone on campus throughout the school day, especially during an emergency. SchoolPass partners with Student Information System (SIS) platforms such as PowerSchool, Blackbaud, Veracross, Senior Systems, and many others to seamlessly sync parent, student, and attendance data. Learn more at www.schoolpass.com and join us on LinkedIn .

About NCPA

NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. NCPA works with a lead public agency, who competitively solicits master contracts. Contracts are based on quality, performance, and most importantly pricing. Learn more at https://www.ncpa.us/about .

For more information, contact Michael Wilmeth, VP of Marketing at SchoolPass, at mike.wilmeth@schoolpass.com .

