Mass Digitization to Drive Gas Sensor Growth to $8.4 Billion, Says IDTechEx

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx have recently released "Gas Sensors 2022-2032: Technology, Opportunities, Players, and Forecasts". This market research report evaluates both technological and application trends within the gas sensor industry. It covers the key technologies for gas sensing, including innovations in advanced materials, manufacturing, and miniaturization. IDTechEx examines how mass-digitization, COVID-19, hype around air quality, digital smell – and more - are causing the gas sensor market to grow. Through discussions with major and emerging sensor manufacturers and analysis of early-stage technologies, IDTechEx has identified opportunities and challenges spanning the environmental, medical, automotive, and olfaction markets.

Untangling a complex market

Gas sensors are simultaneously an established and emerging industry, creating a complex web of technologies and applications for stakeholders to understand. Detection methods span a diverse technology landscape, ranging from semiconductor and optical to acoustic and photoionization.

Determining which technologies are best suited to the broad application space, including rapidly growing markets for IoT applications, requires analysis of attributes including sensitivity, selectivity, cost, and compactness. This report comprehensively explores the technology-market fit for each technology and application, providing insight into the gas sensing requirements for the home, factory, and city of the future.

Emerging applications roadmap for gas sensors. Source: IDTechEx (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx) (PRNewswire)

Mass-digitization to drive widespread air quality monitoring

Vast sensor networks spanning our cities and integrated into our homes will offer greater automation and predictive maintenance through continuous monitoring of parameters, including air quality. This report outlines why concerns historically reserved for industrial facility managers are now motivating gas sensors and business model development to address pollution, air-born pandemics, and even climate change.

Hype versus realistic opportunity for digitized smell

New sensor technology claims to act as a digital replacement for the nose and brain, capable of objectively quantifying smells. Moreover, the size and power of these so-called 'e-noses' are small enough to allow them to be integrated into everything from cars and fridges to smart home products and phones. But how does digital smell work, and does the technology readiness level match the hype?

"Gas Sensors 2022-2032: Technology, Opportunities, Players, and Forecasts" not only explains the principle of 'e-nose' technology but compares the performance of newly commercialized devices – extracting realistic opportunities from marketing hype.

Technological roadmap towards miniaturization

Sensors small enough to fit inside a smartphone sell in high volumes, and micron-scale gas sensor technology is emerging from the lab. Demand from the public for air quality sensors spiked during the pandemic, a trend set to continue beyond 2022.

Newly commercialized technology uses carbon nanotube inks printed on thin films. These advanced materials are a thousand times more sensitive than competitor technology. The IDTechEx report benchmarks the performance and application of this and other early-stage technology against established techniques. There is also an in-depth review of printed sensor manufacturing methods and an overarching roadmap of the path to ultra-miniaturized gas sensors.

Market Outlook

The global market for gas sensors is forecast to reach $8.4 billion by 2032. This will mostly be driven by the mass digitization of air quality. The new IDTechEx report, "Gas Sensors 2022-2032: Technology, Opportunities, Players, and Forecasts", includes granular, 10-year (2022 - 2032) forecasts of the sales revenue of segmented markets by 10 technology types and applications, including industrial, environmental, automotive, medical and olfaction. It includes multiple company profiles from interviews with both major manufacturers and start-ups specializing in a range of different technologies.

IDTechEx forecasts a growing market for environmental applications worldwide, with an increasing proportion of revenue generated from infra-red sensors and optical particle counters. It is anticipated that a consumer market for digital smell will become more established, with existing technology combined with AI utilized in white goods and quality control. The most disruptive technologies are predicted to be printed and acoustic gas sensors, which hold the most promise for ultra-low form factor applications such as smart packaging and wearables.

