Identity Automation and Infinite Campus Partner To Offer School Districts Streamlined Identity Management Solutions

HOUSTON and BLAINE, Minn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, and Infinite Campus , the most trusted name in student information, today announced a partnership that offers Infinite Campus customers easy access to powerful multi-factor authentication and IAM solutions that help protect against ever-escalating cyberthreats.

Under the partnership, schools using Infinite Campus are able to quickly and easily deploy an enterprise-level identity management solution through Identity Automation that addresses the many protection requirements created by today's all-encompassing, multi-device and multi-location academic environments.

The partnership between Identity Automation and Infinite Campus marks Identity Automation's latest effort to serve as a notable driver of efficiency and protection while also serving as a needed accompaniment to the many other non-security related services offered to schools.

"The dynamic, ever-changing environment within today's schools mandates the use of a flexible cybersecurity and identity management solution that efficiently empowers and protects educators, staff, and students in all of their daily routines," said Identity Automation CEO Jim Harold . "This partnership with Infinite Campus, and their long track record of successful relationships with school districts enables both of our organizations to serve as a joint valuable provider of security and enablement through identity-based IT and security solutions."

"As one of the leaders of the edtech ecosystem fueled by IMS Global's open standards, Infinite Campus provides secure connections that let districts manage the movement of their student data as they choose," said Barry Brahier, PhD, Chief Product Officer at Infinite Campus. "This partnership with Identity Automation enables our shared districts to simplify and secure a seamless experience across systems which will save lots of time for teachers, administrators, students and parents."

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 8 million students in 45 states through schools, school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. Since our founding in 1993, our mission has been to Transform K12 Education®. We are dedicated to providing solutions that help schools run more efficiently, allow teachers to spend more time with students, and encourage students to rediscover the joy of learning. Visit www.infinitecampus.com .

