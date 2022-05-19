Eaglebrook Advisors Partners with Clearstead Advisors to Provide Clients with Access to Bitcoin and Digital Assets SMAs

Largest digital asset SMA platform partners with ~ $32 billion Cleveland, Ohio-based RIA

MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. ("Eaglebrook"), the largest crypto asset separately managed account ("SMA") platform, announced today they have partnered with Clearstead Advisors, LLC ("Clearstead"), a Cleveland, Ohio-based institutional and private client advisory firm with approximately $32 billion in assets under advisement, to provide their clients with access to bitcoin and digital assets through Eaglebrook's SMA Platform.

"We are delighted to partner with Clearstead, bringing secure, compliant and direct digital asset investing to their client base," said Roddy Chisholm, Head of Investment Platform at Eaglebrook Advisors. "The Clearstead team wanted a thoughtful approach to digital assets and we look forward to providing their clients with a premier solution for investing in the digital asset space."

Eaglebrook's partnership with Clearstead will provide their institutional and private client advisors with the following:

Direct access to professionally managed digital asset investment strategies that are fully integrated with the advisor's portfolio management system.

Facilitation of client onboarding, trade execution, rebalancing, institutional grade security, custody management, reporting, and tax optimization.

Educational resources through Eaglebrook IQ which delivers digital asset education and training for Clearstead advisors and its clients to help them better understand the merits and risks of the emerging asset class.

"We are excited to partner with Eaglebrook. They have created a compelling offering that meets our client's interest in digital assets and has seamless integration into our client reporting technology" said Dave Fulton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Clearstead. "Our partnership now gives Clearstead the ability to provide efficient, customized, and tech enabled crypto access to clients that express interest in the rapidly evolving digital asset space."

Digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company, a New York state trust company and digital asset custodian. Eaglebrook's digital asset SMA platform is fully integrated with the major portfolio management and reporting systems used by RIAs and independent advisors. The firm's solution allows advisors to model, onboard, bill, and advise on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified technology ecosystem.

About Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. is a SEC-registered investment adviser that operates the largest SMA Platform in the crypto market. The firm has created the first bitcoin and crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management systems and workflows. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions.

For more information about Eaglebrook, its products, services and for important disclosures, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Clearstead

Clearstead is an institutional investment consulting and private wealth management firm, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Cleveland OH. With over 120 employees and 38 employee shareholders, the firm tackles complex investment, financial, tax and governance needs for institutional and private clients. For more information about Clearstead, please visit https://www.clearstead.com.

