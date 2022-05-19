Contrast Security Wins Two Gold 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Serverless Security and Application Security

Contrast Secure Code Platform and Contrast Serverless recognized for enabling developers to find and fix security defects 17x faster and improve the operational efficiencies

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, has been named a 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards gold winner in the Serverless category for its Contrast Serverless Application Security solution as well as a gold winner in the Application Security category for its Contrast Secure Code Platform. Organized by Cybersecurity Insiders, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Contrast was awarded based on the strength of the nomination and a popular vote from members of the cybersecurity community.

Contrast Security Logo 2022 (PRNewswire)

"We congratulate Contrast for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the Serverless category and a Gold award winner in the Application Security category of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders.

The Contrast Secure Code Platform is the only unified security platform built to get secure code moving through the entire development pipeline and continuously protect across the complete software lifecycle. Contrast Serverless is designed specifically for cloud-native and serverless application development and focuses on providing security earlier in the software development lifecycle, with three primary features - dynamic scanning, resource mapping, and open-source code scanning. By using context-based static and dynamic engines, Contrast's solutions empower developers to automatically detect security vulnerabilities directly within customers' environments in order to validate and prioritize alert test results for remediation.

"It is an honor to receive two Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our Serverless Security solution as well as our Contrast Secure Code Platform," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "If an organization is looking to get ahead of their competition and secure their applications so that they are better protected against attacks, they must invest in solutions that enable developers to detect and remediate serious security vulnerabilities easily and quickly today."

To learn more about Contrast's Platform Solutions, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/platform .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

Media Contact:

Laura Asendio

Public Relations Manager

Contrast Security

pr@contrastsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contrast Security