Bichronous Virtual Learning, Done Right, Drives Superior Outcomes

Blueprint Prep helps students increase LSAT scores by 15 points within competitive law school admissions landscape.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep, a premier test preparation and professional training company, released compelling results from a study of its bichronous virtual learning Live Online course for LSAT students. The course, which combines engaging live sessions with a suite of asynchronous tools, gives students the ability to learn in different formats. The goal is for students to preview the dense material in an on-demand format at their own pace before doing applied practice during live online class sessions. The new course has helped students in the study improve their LSAT score by an average of 15 points.

Law school admissions officials have reported an increase in the average applicant's LSAT score, raising the bar for admissions overall. This competition, combined with an online learning market set to grow by 13% from 2020 to 2026, means those in skilled professions may find themselves overwhelmed by options that do not support them adequately.

"Students hoping to be admitted into top law schools deserve the best support available," said Matt Riley, Blueprint Prep CEO and Co-Founder. "Our platform was built to provide the flexibility and customization of virtual learning along with the advantages of traditional models, like accountability for showing up to class and completing assignments. We believe we can unlock even more potential for our students by using the best of both worlds."

The Live Online course features advanced options for personalizing the program to suit users' learning styles. Users may choose different instructors to fit their preferences and schedule and apply proprietary analytics to their work to reveal individual strengths and weaknesses.

"The beauty of this approach lies in its customization for each student," said Thomas Dimmock, former instructor and Associate Director of Academics at Blueprint Prep. "These score increase results show that providing world-class instruction with the accountability and group encouragement students need, while still retaining the flexibility of asynchronous learning, sets the stage for impressive results."

For Blueprint, the goal to transform lifelong professional learning hinges on giving structure to the resources that students encounter. A 2017 study by Blueprint on a previous version of its LSAT course showed an average increase of 11 points, indicating that the new bichronous virtual learning model greatly exceeds the efficacy of traditional approaches.

"Too often, the lifelong learning industry gives people a heap of disconnected information and expects them to make sense of it alone," said Riley. "We want to change that. Professionals deserve access to a curated system of tools that can guide them from one end of their careers to the other."

Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its recent acquisition of Rosh Review. Blueprint leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

