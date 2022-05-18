Syndio Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution

Award honors technology companies' enterprise solutions to meet ever-evolving HR demands

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio , the leading Workplace Equity Platform that helps companies unlock employee opportunity with data analytics and insights, today announced it has been named the winner of HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution by Lighthouse Research & Advisory .

"We continuously hear from employers that they are striving to develop an inclusive workplace, but it's not always clear where to start. Syndio has made that simpler by blazing several key paths for employers, starting with pay equity," said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Additionally, their newest product, OppEQ, helps to spotlight the critical importance of internal opportunities and making advancement equitable for all workers. Companies that care about making DEI a core part of their culture should take note."

Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform is a groundbreaking suite of products and services that help companies measure and improve all facets of workplace equity — from bringing in talent fairly to compensating, retaining, and promoting them equitably. More than 200 companies, including 10 percent of the Fortune 200 and 20 percent of Fortune Magazine's Most Admired Companies, use Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps.

"Syndio built the first ever Workplace Equity Platform to help modern companies embed equity into their core business to achieve enduring success," said Maria Colacurcio, Syndio CEO. "That's never been more important than in a volatile economy where employees are demanding proof of equitable pathways to advancement while companies are looking to harness the cost effective powers of pay equity and retention. I want to thank Lighthouse Research for this award, and we look forward to continuing to build ground-breaking products that harness data analytics to unlock opportunities for employees all across the globe."

The HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe to educate HR technology buyers and employers on the best solutions available across the industry. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology industry today. This year's HR Tech Awards recognized just 1% of those firms.

About Syndio

Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. Over 200 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 20% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn DE&I goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued based on who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

Media Relations Contact:

Katie Curnutte

617.640.9765

katie@kingstonmarketing.group

View original content:

SOURCE Syndio