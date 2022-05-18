NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION MAASAI WATER PROJECT FILES SUIT AGAINST FAENA ROSE, L.L.C. FOR NON-PAYMENT OF DONATION REVENUE AND BREACH OF CONTRACT

MIAMI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maasai Water Project, Inc. ("Maasai"), a local 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to improving access to sustainable safe water, food security, healthcare, economic opportunity and education of Africa's indigenous communities, has filed suit against Faena Rose, L.L.C. ("Faena"), a private members club located in Miami Beach, Fla. The suit was filed on December 16, 2021, in the Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Civil Action: 2021-027067-CA-01.

Maasai alleges non-payment of contracted charity donation revenue in an amount between $30,001 and $50,000 from Faena's new membership. According to the complaint, Maasai alleges that Faena promised to pay a portion of proceeds from the acquisition of new membership to Maasai as a donation. These funds have allegedly never been paid to Maasai, resulting in a breach of contract.

Maasai seeks remuneration in the amount of debt owed, as well as punitive damages from Faena.

"My client, under a number of alternative theories, has filed suit seeking remuneration of the donation it feels it was promised, but not paid, as a result of a costly membership referred by my client. It hopes to resolve this matter, as it always has, by way of realizing the promised donation." Jonathan Noah Schwartz, Esq., Counsel of Record for Maasai Water Project.

In the midst of these allegations, Maasai continues seeking to provide clean and safe drinking water to the indigenous tribes of Africa. The allegedly unpaid funds from Faena would make a significant difference in the lives of these tribal peoples.

As recently as early April 2022, Faena has requested mediation instead of a jury trial. A jury trial was originally requested in the complaint by Maasai.

Maasai is represented by Jonathan Noah Schwartz, Esq. of Jonathan Schwartz Law PLLC.

Maasai Water Project works to reinstate the basic human rights to Health, Education, Culture & Community. Working in close partnership with tribal leaders, their projects improve access to sustainable safe water, food security, healthcare, economic opportunity and education while carefully protecting and preserving the culture of indigenous communities. Maasai Water Project is a United States registered 501(C)(3) charity organization.

