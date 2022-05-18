National Geographic Expeditions Announces Full Lineup of 2023 Signature Land Trips

A redesigned expedition to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia rounds out the more than 30 unique Signature Land itineraries available for booking for late 2022 and beyond

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic Expeditions, the leading brand offering travelers unparalleled access to global destinations through the lens of knowledgeable National Geographic Experts, announces more ways to see the world in its Signature Land category with the launch of 2023 itineraries. New to the lineup is the expansion of the Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia: Ancient Temples and Natural Wonders expedition, giving travelers an even more in-depth and off-the-beaten-path exploration through the wonders of Southeast Asia.

National Geographic Expeditions: 2023 Signature Land ItinerariesOn the redesigned Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia: Ancient Temples and Natural Wonders expedition, travelers will embark on a 17-day, 16-night excursion across Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Hue, Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Luang Prabang and Siem Reap. This itinerary is filled with must-see sites, including a stop at UNESCO World Heritage site Angkor Archeological Park, home to the magnificent Angkor Wat temple. (David Roark, photographer) (PRNewswire)

Bookings for all 2023 Signature Land itineraries open to the general public May 26. More details can be found on the Signature Land page on nationalgeographicexpeditions.com.

Venturing to Southeast Asia – A Newly Expanded Itinerary

The redeveloped itinerary, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia: Ancient Temples and Natural Wonders, adds two exciting stops to its previous collection of expedition favorites and provides even more behind-the-scenes looks at several Southeast Asian projects funded by the National Geographic Society. Travelers will embark on a 17-day, 16-night excursion across Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Hue, Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Luang Prabang and Siem Reap, with local experts joining itinerary activities.

Highlights of the expedition include:

Brand new experiences , such as a sampan tour along the peaceful canals of Tan Phong Islet followed by a cycle excursion through charming villages and a visit to Cai Rang Floating Market ­— the most famous market of Mekong Delta.

Tried-and-true traveler favorite visits to the Angkor Conservation Center — a site rarely open to the general public — to discover thousands of protected statues recovered from the archaeological site, and the Golden Silk Pheach Preservation Center — one of the last silk producers in the world where the silk-making process (raising silkworms to weaving) is fully integrated in one place.

An array of bold flavors , as travelers sample everything from authentic Vietnamese iced coffee and street fare to a five-course gala dinner.

Must-see sites , including a stop at UNESCO World Heritage site Angkor Archeological Park, home to the magnificent Angkor Wat temple.

A journey back into history with tours of Emperor Tu Duc and Khai Dinh Tombs in Hue , as well as a visit to the Purple Forbidden City.

An in-depth look at two National Geographic Society conservation initiatives during visits to:

The expedition's departure dates begin in late December 2022 and extend to March 2023.

Experiencing Meaningful Travel — Giving Back and Protecting the Wonder of our World

When traveling with National Geographic Expeditions, travelers will not only channel their inner explorer by going deeper into the storytelling of a destination, but wherever possible, they will have opportunities to witness firsthand the impact of the support they give by choosing to travel with National Geographic. Expedition itineraries are custom-designed to grant special access to National Geographic Society-funded initiatives all around the world where travelers will participate in meaningful and enlightening experiences, such as taking part in reforestation efforts alongside researchers in Costa Rica, planting a giant clam in a marine sanctuary in Palau or joining a primatologist in search of chimpanzees in Uganda.

The ability to give back extends well beyond the trip experience, with a portion of the proceeds from every expedition supporting the global community of National Geographic Explorers. Each year, the National Geographic Society awards more than 575 grants to scientists, educators, storytellers, conservationists, technologists and many other changemakers who help define some of the critical challenges of our time, drive new knowledge, advance new solutions and inspire positive, transformative change.

Fulfilling Curiosity and Finding Inspiration — Signature Land Expeditions

Filled with endless opportunities for exploration, the more than 30 National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land trips provide premium, fully planned itineraries that give travelers rare access to places around the globe, paired with unique opportunities to experience a destination through the eyes of the storytellers behind National Geographic. Whether face-to-face with an elephant in the Serengeti, listening to a wildlife biologist explain its every move or gazing at prehistoric cave paintings alongside a paleontologist in France, each Signature Land trip is hosted by a National Geographic Expert who provides a one-of-a-kind perspective. With specialties such as filmmaking, conservation, photography, archaeology, geography and many more, the Experts who travel on Signature Land expeditions are passionate storytellers who have a close connection to National Geographic, and their unique insights foster a travel experience that enlightens, inspires and goes in-depth like no other.

To learn more about National Geographic Expeditions, or to book a reservation, guests can visit NatGeoExpeditions.com , call 888.966.8687 or contact a travel agent.

About National Geographic Expeditions

For more than 130 years, National Geographic Explorers have ventured across continents and into remote cultures, down to the oceans' depths and up the highest mountains to further their understanding of the world. National Geographic Expeditions builds upon this legacy, inviting travelers to embrace their inner explorer and encounter the wonders of the world firsthand — up close and in depth — and be inspired by the experience. With over 150 ways to explore the world via Signature Land, Private or Custom Expeditions, Expedition Cruise, River Cruise, or Private Jet, National Geographic Expeditions gives travelers unparalleled access to the world through the eyes of knowledgeable Experts. Additionally, traveling with National Geographic Expeditions helps further the work of the global community of National Geographic Explorers around the world. Every year, a portion of proceeds is distributed to the National Geographic Society, creating more opportunities to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. For information on National Geographic Expeditions, please visit www.natgeoexpeditions.com or follow along at @natgeoexpeditions .

