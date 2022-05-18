Leading Global Logistics Company Completes Milestone in Data Platform Modernization with Datometry

Completes transformation to public cloud, migrating from on-premises system to Microsoft Azure Synapse at a fraction of cost, time, and risk of a conventional database migration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer of database virtualization, announced today that a leading integrated container logistics company has completed a critical milestone of its data platform modernization with Datometry Hyper-Q. Using the Datometry Hyper-Q virtualization platform – the first to make existing applications fully interoperable with cloud databases without disrupting existing business processes – the company migrated from their on-premises system to Microsoft Azure Synapse in record time.

The logistics company, ranked within the Forbes Global 2000, sought to migrate from its legacy, on-premises data warehouse – which was known for being one of the most complex and sophisticated installations of its kind – to a modern cloud data warehouse (CDW) that is cost effective, highly scalable, and supports the flexibility and speed demanded by its customers' supply chains. The company needed a solution that would enable it to maintain its existing high-volume ETL processes and simultaneously serve a large user community of business analysts and data scientists.

Datometry Hyper-Q uniquely addressed its customer's business objectives, enabling the logistics leader to transfer its existing applications natively to Azure Synapse without costly rewrites of SQL code, at a fraction of the time and risk associated with typical database migrations. The customer saved tens of millions by migrating with Datometry, and its new, fully managed CDW is much more cost-effective to operate than its legacy database. The customer was able to preserve its long-standing investments in ETL, analytics, reporting and BI entirely.

"As a global pioneer in ocean and inland shipping, our customer – arguably the worldwide leader in logistics - has long been on the forefront of organizations' ability to meet the needs of businesses - and those businesses' customers - worldwide," said Mike Waas, CEO, Datometry. "An enterprise the size and scope of this customer migrating to the cloud with Datometry and Microsoft so quickly, without the cost and risk of a typical migration, demonstrates how database virtualization can unlock the benefits of the cloud for any organization."

Datometry's customer considered a conventional database migration at first, but decided on Datometry for its digital transformation upon determining a conventional migration would take at least five years, cost several tens of millions of dollars, yet present only a 20% chance of success.

Datometry Hyper-Q is used by leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises to accelerate cloud modernization and move workloads between data warehouses. The Datometry Hyper-Q virtualization platform eliminates risk-laden, expensive, and time-consuming application rewrites. For more information, visit www.datometry.com/case-studies

Datometry is the global leader in database system virtualization. Datometry empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on the cloud database of their choice without the business disruption of costly and risk-laden database migrations and application rewrites. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and consistently outpace their competition by using Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

