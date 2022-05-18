Hinge Announces New "Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow" Fund to Expand Therapy Access for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Daters

The $100,000 fund will help cover the cost of education for future therapists who are committed to supporting underrepresented communities.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MTCH) This May, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Hinge is announcing an industry-first fund to ensure future daters from LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities have access to empathetic therapists who can help them build healthy relationships. The fund will give ten aspiring therapists and counselors $10,000 each to help cover the cost of their education.

Hinge Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow (PRNewswire)

It's difficult for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ people to find mental health support from providers who understand their lived experiences. In fact, the Trevor Project found that nearly half of transgender and nonbinary youth aren't receiving mental health care due to concerns around a provider's LGBTQIA+ competence and compassion. Additionally, only one in four mental health counselors are people of color, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor . Hinge is on a mission to change that.

To promote "Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow," Hinge is teaming up with multidisciplinary artist and mental health champion, Fariha Róisín. Author of the forthcoming HarperWave book, "Who Is Wellness For? An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who it Leaves Behind", Fariha's work focuses on highlighting accessible resources for marginalized communities. Hinge is excited to work alongside and learn from Fariha, who, as the campaign ambassador, will spread awareness of the initiative across the wellness community and help select the ten winners.

"So many marginalized folks are wrestling with trauma, shame, lack of resources, and isolation. A lot don't even trust therapists and I can't blame them," says Fariha Róisín. "These times can be really dark and overwhelming in a lot of ways and that's why we need mental health advocates. This initiative is helping people become the light bearers, creating generational ripple effects of healing."

Hinge is also proud to be receiving the expert support from Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective: BEAM and Inclusive Therapists who will be helping further amplify the campaign within their own communities to ensure it reaches eligible, aspiring future advocates who are most deserving of this opportunity.

How to Apply:

Starting May 18, 2022 through June 17, 2022 , current U.S. college and graduate students in the mental health field can visit HingeAdvocatesofTomorrow.com to apply.

Applicants must complete an application form and answer two Prompts about the mental health and wellness needs of the LGBTQIA+ and/or BIPOC communities.

20 finalists will be selected to participate in the final round which will include submitting a video answering, "How will winning the Grand Prize support your individual education and career journey?"

Ten winners will be selected this August to each receive $10,000 toward future education expenses.

To promote mental health awareness globally in its community, Hinge is also introducing new wellness Prompts that can be displayed on users' profiles. The "Self-Care Prompts'' encourage daters to be vulnerable by reacting to statements such as "Therapy recently taught me," "My self-care routine is," and "My last journal entry was about."

To learn more about Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow, please visit HingeAdvocatesofTomorrow.com .

About Hinge

Hinge is the dating app designed to be deleted™. In today's digital world, singles are so focused on sending likes and looking through profiles that they're not actually building meaningful connections and going on dates. Hinge is on a mission to change that by designing the most effective, 3D app experience. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll have unique conversations over the text, photos, and audio you've shared on your profile. And it's resonating with daters. Hinge was the fastest-growing dating app in the US, UK, CA and AUS in 2019 and 2020. Hinge was acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in 2018.

Contact: press@hinge.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hinge Inc.