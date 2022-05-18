GET PAID TO SMOKE WEED! HOW TO LAND A "DREAM JOB" AS A CANNABIS CONTENT CREATOR

KENT, Wash., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to get paid to smoke weed and be creative? Sesh, a newly minted pre-roll cone and cannabis accessory brand, is looking for content creators with an interest in cannabis to create content for the Sesh website, blog, and social media platforms. They are searching for experienced writers, photographers, and social media gurus, who are passionate about cannabis and want to earn money doing something they love - talk about a DREAM JOB!

Sesh is looking for creators of any type of creative content; writers, bloggers, social media influencers, videographers, streamers, graphic designers, brand ambassadors – if you have a passion for cannabis and a creative talent, they want your application!

Selected applicants will receive free Sesh products to use and smoke! They will also be flown out to the Sesh headquarters office in the suburbs of beautiful Seattle in the Pacific Northwest, and have the opportunity to attend one major trade show per year with the Sesh team in cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, and many more!

This is a dream job opportunity for any stoner – getting paid to smoke weed and try out high-quality products, and make some killer creative content while you're at it.

APPLY HERE: https://gotsesh.com/sesh-dream-job/

Contact Email: Contact@GotSesh.com

About Sesh

Sesh is a pre-roll cone and cannabis accessory brand created with one goal in mind: to bring people together to have fun, relax, and enjoy a good smoke sesh. Sesh is committed to offering products made from high-quality ingredients in order to provide the smoothest toke possible. Elevate your smoke sesh with pre-rolled cones, hemp wrap blunt cones, and botanical blunt cones made from real goji berry, cocoa, sage, and hibiscus!

Contact Information:

Sesh – GotSesh.com

Contact@GotSesh. com 206-274-9381

