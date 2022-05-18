BREAKING NEWS: ALLEGIANT SPECIALLY DESIGNS EXCLUSIVE TRAVEL PACKAGES FOR NFL FANS

Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant offers total travel bundle including airfare, hotel accommodations, and tickets to see the Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the NFL prepares to kick of its 103rd season in September, Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), the official airline of the Las Vegas Raiders, is offering exclusive travel packages to help football fans experience the NFL game of their choice at Allegiant Stadium.

Each package includes roundtrip flights, a minimum two-night hotel stay and tickets to a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium. A range of prices are available, providing vacation travel options for nearly every budget. The packages also feature, at no extra charge, the Allegiant Total bundle, which includes airfare, baggage, seat selection, priority access and the flexibility to change travel plans without fees. Flight times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

"The home of the Raiders has quickly become an iconic attraction during a Las Vegas getaway. In fact, last season NFL fans voted Allegiant Stadium the number one venue for Overall Gameday Satisfaction, citing the stadium's cuisine, atmosphere, and technology as highlights of their visit," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We're proud to connect NFL fans to one of the world's premier vacation, entertainment and now sports destinations and doing it the Allegiant way: by providing nonstop, affordable airfare and the convenience of scheduling a one-of-a-kind sports vacation with just a few clicks of a button."

The travel packages are currently on sale and are available to all passengers booking any Allegiant flight arriving at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL season will be the first at Allegiant Stadium with no COVID vaccine or mask requirements for game attendees, so don't delay, as tickets are expected to sell fast.

Las Vegas has rapidly become the most desirable travel destination among U.S. sports fans, according to research conducted by Nielsen Fan Insights. Allegiant is committed to making travel more accessible to those sports fans. In addition to offering football travel bundles, Allegiant is also adding limited, one-time only service in several NFL cities such as Denver, Houston, and Kansas City.

