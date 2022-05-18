BlueLabs Launches Insights Division, Adding Political Veteran Sadia Iqbal as Insights VP; Promotes Eric Hernandez to Executive Team

Expansion Demonstrates Analytics Firm's Growth, Bolsters Innovation and Delivery of Meaningful, Actionable Insights to Clients

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueLabs Analytics, Inc. , a leading provider of analytics products and services, has hired political data veteran Sadia Iqbal as the Vice President of BlueLabs' newly formed Insights division. The Insights division will better enable BlueLabs to provide clients with new avenues of strategic guidance backed by the firm's industry-leading analytics and expertise. Iqbal will lead the growth of internal teams dedicated to developing high-quality research across BlueLabs' clients and drive innovation for the company's influencer engagement platform and internal data tools. The analytics firm has also promoted Eric Hernandez to Chief of Staff to the CEO. These additions to the executive team will ensure BlueLabs continues to provide the highest level of client service as its business grows.

Iqbal brings more than 10 years of experience to BlueLabs, having worked at Obama for America, the White House, the Democratic National Committee, and, most recently, 270 Strategies where she served as the Vice President of Data and Analytics. She also served as an early-stage advisor and strategist in the formation of the Bloomberg-backed data and technology firm, Hawkfish.

Hernandez, who has been with BlueLabs since 2019, most recently managed large-scale federal programs for BlueLabs' Civic Tech division and helped ensure smooth daily operations of a team of more than 30 analysts and engineers. In his new role as Chief of Staff to the CEO, Hernandez will oversee executive operations and add critical support as BlueLabs gears up for another fast-paced year.

"Providing our clients with innovative tools and deeper strategic insights is key to our growth. Sadia gets that, knows how to deliver, and is a brilliant strategist who will bring tremendous leadership to BlueLabs' Insights division," said BlueLabs co-founder Elan Kriegel. "Eric is a rising star whose professionalism and skills will help us establish the structures we need as we grow our company, serve new industries, and execute more complex client projects. By adding such talented people to our team, we're setting ourselves up for a very exciting future."

Joining Iqbal on the Insights team are John Faas (Director of Data), Arum Galadima (Ripple Product Manager), and Kelly Schmitz (Director of Strategic Analytics).

"I'm excited to join BlueLabs at such a transformative time for the company and look forward to improving efficiency across teams, growing our internal data tools, and providing the most innovative insights, analysis and data to our clients," Iqbal said.

BlueLabs revolutionizes how organizations activate their audiences and solve complex challenges. Born out of presidential politics, the company is a leading provider of data science services and products for businesses, campaigns, and government. Whether the goal is selling a product, signing up individuals for healthcare, turning out the vote, or mobilizing activists and donors, BlueLabs digs deep into the data to help its clients drive radically better results.

