StaffHealth.com Launches Mobile App for Fast & Efficient Nurse Staffing

NurseShifts app-based marketplace enables nurses to control when and where they work, right from the palm of their hands

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffHealth.com, a leading, nationwide, full-service healthcare staffing and recruitment agency, today announced the launch of NurseShifts, a new mobile app and marketplace designed for on-demand staffing to help nurses find shifts, faster.

NurseShifts powered by StaffHealth.com puts professionals in control of their workload, giving them scheduling flexibility in a quick and convenient way. Available for IOS or Android devices, the app acts as a mobile marketplace for nurses to easily connect and communicate with recruiters and healthcare facilities right from the palm of their hand; After an initial one-time sign up, nurses are able to complete the onboarding and job invite processes more quickly, while also receiving notifications for jobs most relevant to their experience, location, and availability.

In addition to streamlining the process for nurses, the mobile-first app-based marketplace enables healthcare facilities to address the rapidly transforming demand for labor across the country. This allows for healthcare facilities to manage schedules and provide shifts more successfully than ever before; Decreasing work overload and burnout, and in turn empowering healthcare professionals to take back their freedom and control of their own lives.

"We developed this app as a way to give nurses more control when choosing their work opportunities, allowing them the chance to find more meaningful and flexible jobs that best suit their individual needs," said Matthew Mawby, co-founder of StaffHealth.com. "As a leading healthcare staffing and recruitment agency, we wanted to address the ever-evolving staffing demand in a simpler way, by offering healthcare facilities the ability to rapidly onboard new workers, and for nurses to find jobs in minutes, while also allowing all parties to communicate seamlessly – all in one place. This revolutionary marketplace furthers our mission to provide nurses with flexible and same day well-paid opportunities, while also helping healthcare facilities find quality talent from a wider variety of prospects when and where they need it most."

StaffHealth.com offers job search capabilities for nurses and allied health professionals seeking per-diem, short-term, long-term, temp-to-perm, block booking, direct hire, or local contract roles. Same day pay, flexible scheduling, and with one of the largest national networks of qualified healthcare professionals, StaffHealth.com has placed thousands of professionals with more than 3,000 client facilities in the US. StaffHealth.com's new marketplace app, NurseShifts, will continue to help place these healthcare professionals in an efficient way through its mobile technology, while also managing the continued and intensifying demand from healthcare facilities.

To learn more about NurseShifts, visit www.nurseshifts.com. To learn more about how StaffHealth.com is aiding healthcare professionals and facilities during this time, visit www.staffhealth.com.

About StaffHealth.com

StaffHealth.com is a leading, full-service healthcare staffing and recruitment agency with 150 dedicated internal staff, offering one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare staffing services in the nation. Through a network of more than 97,000 quality healthcare professionals across the country, StaffHealth.com provides RNs, LPN/LVNs, CNAs, Physicians, Allied Health Professionals, Home Healthcare Aides, Therapists, and more. StaffHealth.com is a leader in the industry, not only by the sheer reach of their service, but also their commitment and standards aimed at keeping clients, patients, and caregivers safe. For more information, please visit www.staffhealth.com.

