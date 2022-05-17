SourceFuse Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey on the Cloud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse Inc has consolidated its position globally as a leading provider of cloud-native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises in its 16-year journey. Offering modernization services and custom application development has reinforced the company's strategy of innovation and collaboration. This has created long-lasting value for their customers - empowering enterprises in their respective digital transformation journeys by unlocking the full potential of the cloud and achieving business goals at speed.

SourceFuse is proud of its modernization engagements with multiple enterprises and unicorns across healthcare life sciences, finance, and telecommunications industries. The company takes the lead in legacy app modernization-led migration on the cloud , leveraging its containerization and microservices approach for custom-built applications. Its rapid application development framework, SourceFuse ARC (formerly known as SourceLoop) accelerates the design, development, and roll-out of modern cloud-native enterprise applications. In this way, it has accelerated customers' business plans ~50% faster than industry benchmarks, lowering TCO by 35% and eliminating vendor lock-ins.

"Over the years, we've created an unrivaled level of cloud expertise that has made digital transformation a seamless and pain-free journey for our customers. From legacy app modernization, cloud cost optimization, custom app development, to complete cloud managed services, we help enterprises focus on their business growth, while we focus on their cloud investment ROI," says Kelly Dyer, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO, SourceFuse

SourceFuse's strength lies in its rich pool of talent hired from around the globe with a passionate team of developers, architects, DevOps engineers, and cloud-certified associates forming SourceFuse's own dedicated AWS Business Unit. It has brought innovative industry-specific solutions and services that ensure a seamless customer experience.

Being an AWS Advance Tier Services Partner with multiple AWS Competencies and Service Delivery Programs, SourceFuse has demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success. Owing to stringent industry regulatory requirements, the company has deepened its security and compliance roots by being HIPAA Compliant and ISO 27001 certified.

