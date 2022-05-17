NX USA Opens New Warehouse in San Antonio, Texas

TOKYO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc. (hereinafter "NX USA"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., has opened a new warehouse, San Antonio Cross Dock Center, in San Antonio, Texas, that began operations on Wednesday, April 20.

Container ship congestion on the U.S. West Coast has become an increasingly serious problem in recent years. Inventory control and production lines have also been affected by production disruptions due to semiconductor shortages.

To improve this situation, NX USA has established the new warehouse in San Antonio capable of providing just-in-time delivery in accordance with customers' production line plans. By managing warehouse shipping and receiving in synchronization with production lines, the new facility can optimize factory inventory and assist customers in their plans to boost production by creating free space in their factories. The warehouse is equipped with electric forklifts and fully LED interior lighting, creating an eco-friendly and safe environment.

Going forward, the NX Group will continue using its networks and functions to further expand services that meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified logistics needs of its customers.

Profile of new warehouse

Name: San Antonio Cross Dock Center, Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc.

Location: 4810 Eisenhauer Rd., Suite 240, San Antonio, TX 78218 USA

Warehouse area: 18,300 m2

Start of business: April 20, 2022

Principal items handled: Automotive parts

Business operations: Storage and delivery, inspection, sorting, packing,

import/export arrangements

