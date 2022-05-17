Cutter® Insect Repellents Unveils a Modern New Look as Families Head Outdoors for the Spring and Summer

The trusted brand is debuting a new visual identity that makes it easier for individuals to select the product best designed to meet their unique needs

ST. LOUIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Brands, Inc., the maker of Cutter® Insect Repellents, which for more than 50 years have protected families from mosquitoes and ticks, announced today a brand refresh to meet the changing needs of today's consumer. The refresh includes a new logo, an enhanced visual identity that includes redesigned packaging labels, as well as a more informative website.

As part of the refresh, the brand is better reflecting the lives and distinct needs of today's families. Each Cutter® product features fun, engaging and relatable illustrations inspired by happy times shared outside with a range of ages, and diverse, inclusive groups of users. In addition, distinct elements featured on brand packaging highlight key product benefits, including length of protection, DEET percentages and DEET-free alternatives. Shoppers will easily be able to locate the item that best suits their needs.

"For more than half a century, the Cutter® brand has been a leader in providing people with tried-and-true protection that can be counted on to work every time," said Steve Schwallie, Division Vice President-Home & Garden Marketing at Spectrum Brands. "As we look to the future, we wanted to create a distinctive visual identity that emotionally resonates with people who already use Cutter® products and also allows us to attract new shoppers to our brand."

The brand's new visual identity, developed with the help of Chicago-based Bluedog Design, features a palette of blues that evokes the calmness of the outdoors, with a summer orange accent that connects to sunshine and vibrancy. In addition, the brand's revitalized logo features an arc of bubbles that signals reliability.

Shoppers will begin to see the new logo and packaging designs on retail shelves and online starting this spring. In addition, the brand is debuting a multimedia marketing campaign, which includes a series of "New Look, Same Protection" spots that will appear on Bravo, HGTV, TLC and the Food Network beginning in May 2022.

With a range of effective products, including Cutter® Skinsations®, Cutter® Backwoods®, Cutter® Backwoods® Tick Defense® and Cutter® Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellents, the brand offers personal insect protection to suit a variety of personalized needs. Designed with the outdoors and families in mind, Cutter® products feature active ingredients like DEET and oil of lemon eucalyptus to help protect people of all ages.

To see the brand's full portfolio of products, visit www.cutterprotects.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Legasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

About Cutter® Products

Bumps and bruises happen. Mosquito bites don't have to. Kids will be kids – let Cutter® Insect Repellents help make biting bugs one less thing you have to worry about. For more than 50 years, Cutter® brand has protected families from mosquitoes and ticks through all of their outdoor fun, with a range of repellents available to make it easy to pick the right solutions. Visit cutterprotects.com to learn more. Protect Your People.™

