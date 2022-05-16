TDS to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., (NYSE: TDS), will be presenting at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern time.

TDS President and CEO LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS Telecom Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO Michelle Brukwicki, and TDS Vice President, Corporate Relations Colleen Thompson, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

To listen to the presentation, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,800 associates as of March 31, 2022.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

