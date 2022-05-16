Funner's Very First Female Mayor, Jane Lynch, Has Officially Taken the Oath of Office

FUNNER, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrah's Resort Southern California today formally inaugurated iconic actor, author and comedian Jane Lynch, Funner, CA's first female mayor and third celebrity mayor, succeeding past mayors Rob Riggle and David Hasselhoff. Donning a purple power suit with her trusty falcon, Floyd, in tow, Mayor Jane was sworn in among the swaying palm trees and unwavering support of the people of Funner, California.

Harrah's Resort Southern California (PRNewswire)

"Jane Lynch embodies the ideals of Funner," said Jill Barrett, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah's Resort SoCal. "She is the prime elected official to be the next leader of Funner, California, given her unparalleled ability to share the Funner state of mind with everyone she comes across. Mayor Jane is already hard at work, rolling out a brand new zero-proof cocktail menu, vegan culinary offerings, two custom spa treatments and the trusty mayoral hotline. I cannot wait to see what else she has in store."

As Mayor Jane took to the stage to mark her official induction ceremony, she remarked that while she didn't anticipate adding politician to her resume, this might be one of her favorite roles of her career thus far. Mayor Jane is truly inspired and driven by the people of Funner, determined to spread the good word of this city near and far. The first woman to hold office, the ceremony concluded with Mayor Jane being presented with a key to the city, signifying the start of her official tenure as Funner's newest mayor.

"We are thrilled to have Jane Lynch as Funner's new mayor," said Bo Mazzetti, Chairman of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians. "We know that Jane's contagious spirit and legendary experience will only continue to grow the community here at Harrah's Resort SoCal."

Trading in her notorious set of track suits in favor of a collection of vibrant, purple pant suits, Mayor Jane will implement the Funner state of mind – her initiatives include launching the resort's brand-new Hell's Kitchen restaurant this summer, overseeing top-tier entertainment at The Events Center, collaborating on new menu items and beverage offerings, ideating the coolest programming around, promoting the zen vibes with new spa offerings, and more – all to make sure everyone can have their own one-of-a-kind, Funner experience.

"Wow, I am incredibly humbled and so excited to be here with you all in my favorite city in the world, Funner, California," said Mayor Jane. "If you're not ready for 100 percent fun, 100 percent of the time – do I have some sorry news for you. Funner is more than a place, it's a state of mind. It's an oasis and a reprieve from the everyday mundane, where everyone is welcome and surprises can be found at every corner. It is my wish and my duty that I lead the people to join us and follow their own Funner."

California please visit For more information about Harrah's Resort SoCal and Funner,please visit www.harrahssocal.com and www.harrahssocal.com/visit-funner . Follow the resort on Facebook at www.facebook.com/harrahssocal and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/harrahssocal

MEDIA ASSETS:

Mayor Jane images can be downloaded here .

Property images of Harrah's Resort Southern California can be downloaded here .

ABOUT HARRAH'S RESORT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Located between San Diego and Los Angeles, in a mountain valley along the San Luis Rey River, Funner, California is the city where fun lives. Offering two luxurious towers housing 1,087 rooms and suites, an award-winning trifecta of pools, a serene 11,000 square-foot spa and SoCal's first tribally owned brewery it's easy to see why Harrah's Resort SoCal is voted "Best resort in Funner, CA." Pack your victory dance or your party pants and get ready to get away from it all. Sip on a golden martini, indulge in delicacies from around the world and go all-in on fun with weekly promotions, SoCal's first all-table Jackpot and a gaming floor packed with 1,600 Slots or 50 Table Games. It really is all fun and games in Funner, CA! To book your stay or learn more visit www.harrahssocal.com . If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

ABOUT THE RINCON BAND OF LUISEÑO INDIANS

The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians is a sovereign government recognized by the United States of America. The Tribe owns Harrah's Resort Southern California and uses profits from this and other commercial enterprises to provide government services including police and environmental enforcement; economic development; healthcare and culture programs; and a tribal court. At no cost to taxpayers, Rincon's public safety operations respond to emergencies in the neighboring communities, with more than a majority of calls generating outside the Reservation. Rincon's tribal enterprises are significant contributors to the North San Diego County economy through job creation, tax generation, purchase of local products and services and charitable donations. www.rincon-nsn.gov.

ABOUT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Beloved Actor, Author and Comedian Jane Lynch Appointed As New Mayor of Funner, California (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harrah’s Resort Southern California