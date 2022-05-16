AskBio to Present 11 Abstracts at Upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's 25th Annual Meeting

Presentations convey essential technological and scientific knowledge regarding AAV gene therapy and advancements across key disease areas

CEO Sheila Mikhail and President of Therapeutics, Katherine A. High will be featured speakers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced that the Company will present 11 abstracts at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting being held May 16 – 19, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The ASGCT Annual Meeting is the premier event for professionals in gene and cell therapy where noted industry professionals gather to learn from the latest advances in scientific and clinical research and cell and gene technology. Abstracts being presented by AskBio team members include new data and insights regarding Adeno Associated Virus (AAV) gene therapy, T-cell immune response to empty capsid technologies, inducible promoters and gene expression, and doggybone DNA (dbDNA) as well as data for AskBio's key clinical development programs, including Pompe Disease, Parkinson's Disease and Congestive Heart Failure.

AskBio will make seven oral presentations and four poster presentations. CEO Sheila Mikhail and President of Therapeutics, Katherine A. High will be featured speakers during the event.

"Having 11 abstracts accepted for presentations reflects the significant progress made by our teams across a broad front," commented Kathy High, President, Therapeutics for AskBio. "I am very proud of the groundbreaking work by our research and clinical teams as we continue to advance our therapeutic pipeline and AAV gene therapy research and manufacturing."

Jude Samulski, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder for AskBio said, "These presentations underscore our commitment to advancing the science of gene therapy to tackle many of the biggest challenges in the space today, including manufacturing, dosing, immune response and treatment efficacy. We hope that, together with our many colleagues in cell and gene therapy space, we can make a profound difference in the lives of patients around the world who are waiting for transformative gene therapies."

AskBio's presentations at ASGCT include:

Monday, May 16



Oral Presentation

Abstract 37: Functional Assessment of T-cell Responses to AAV8 Empty Capsids in Healthy Volunteers

Session: Immune Responses to AAV Vectors

10:30 am – 11:45 am, Room: 102

Oral Presentation

Abstract 28: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Gene Therapy Trial for the Treatment of Heart Failure Using a Novel Re-Engineered Adeno-Associated Vector

Session: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases

11:45 am – 12 PM, Room 206

Featured Speaker

Launching Innovation Into Gene Therapy Companies

Session: Part 2: Translating Science Into Medicine: Moving from Bench to Startup (Organized by the Bioindustry & Translational Science Committees)

Sheila Mikhail, JD, CEO and Co-Founder, AskBio

1:30–2:18 PM Room: Salon G

Tuesday, May 17

Oral Presentation:

Abstract 434: Characterization of Alternative Reading Frame Proteins Generated from AAV Cassettes

Session: Discoveries in Fundamental AAV Biology

4:00–4:15 PM, Ballroom A

Poster Presentation:

Abstract 796: Safety and preliminary efficacy of neurosurgical AAV2-GDNF delivery for Parkinson's disease

Session: Gene and Cell Therapy Trials in Progress

5:30PM, Hall D

Poster Presentation:

Abstract 711: Effect of tolerogenic ImmTOR nanoparticles on the formation of anti-AAV8 antibodies in mice, nonhuman primates, and healthy human volunteers

Session: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines I

5:30PM, Hall D

Poster Presentation:

Abstract 708: ImmTOR blunts AAVrh32.33 capsid-specific immune responses in C57BL/6 albino mice

Session Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines I

5:30PM, Hall D

Wednesday, May 18

Presidential Symposium

Turning Genes into Medicines: The Long and Winding Road from Gene Discovery to Gene Therapeutics

Session: Presidential Symposium and Presentation of Top Abstracts

Katherine A. High, MD, President, Therapeutics, AskBio

1:30–2:15 PM, Hall E

Oral Presentation

Abstract 866: Long Term Stability Profiles of AAV Vectors at Ambient Temperature within a Film Matrix

Session: Vector Manufacturing and Engineering 3: Improving Vector Design and System Performance

5:00PM, Room 201

Poster Presentation

Abstract 897: Identification of plasmid backbone-derived antisense RNAs in AAV transduced animals

Session: AAV Vectors - Virology and Vectorology III

5:30PM, Hall D

Thursday, May 19

Oral Presentation:

Abstract 1203: Inducible Gene Expression for Gene Therapy: Design and Exemplification of Powerful, Small, Modular and Tightly Controlled Regulatable Promoters

Session: New Technologies for AAV Gene Therapy

10:30–10:45 AM, Ballroom C

Oral Presentation:

Abstract 1211: Phase 1 Study of Gene Therapy in Late-onset Pompe Disease: Initial 104 Week Experience for Cohort 1

Session: AAV Vectors - Clinical Studies

10:45AM, Ballroom B

Oral Presentation:

Abstract 1213: Rationally Designed Cardiotropic AAV Capsid Demonstrates 30 Fold Higher Efficiency in Human vs Porcine Heart

Session: AAV Vectors – Clinical Studies

11:15–11:30 AM, Ballroom B

Abstracts and additional information for the ASGCT 2022 Annual Meeting are available on the ASGCT Annual Meeting web site .

About AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG acquired in 2020, is a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines that cure genetic diseases. The company maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular and metabolic disease indications with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes therapeutics for Pompe disease, Parkinson's disease and congestive heart failure, as well as out-licensed clinical indications for hemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. AskBio's gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive capsid and promoter library. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, UK, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. Founded in 2001 and an early innovator in the gene therapy field, the company holds more than 750 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids. Learn more at www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/ Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pharma.bayer Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

AskBio Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "intends," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include without limitation statements regarding AskBio's pipeline of development candidates, manufacturing technology and process. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond AskBio's control. Known risks include, among others: AskBio may not be able to execute on its business plans and goals, including meeting its expected or planned regulatory milestones and timelines, its reliance on third-parties, clinical development plans, manufacturing processes and plans, and bringing its product candidates to market, due to a variety of reasons, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, possible limitations of company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved in a timely manner, potential disagreements or other issues with our third-party collaborators and partners, and regulatory, court or agency feedback or decisions, such as feedback and decisions from the United States Food and Drug Administration or the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect AskBio's business and results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. AskBio does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof.

