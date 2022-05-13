MAVERIX ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - – Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix" or the "Company") (NYSE: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 12th, 2022. Maverix shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including the election of the Company's nine director nominees. Detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
Percent (%)
Number
Percent (%)
Geoffrey Burns
121,546,640
98.75%
1,533,339
1.25%
Dr. Christopher Barnes
121,451,444
98.68%
1,628,535
1.32%
Robert Doyle
122,995,226
99.93%
84,753
0.07%
Tara Hassan
122,943,162
99.89%
136,817
0.11%
Daniel O'Flaherty
122,997,283
99.93%
82,696
0.07%
Brian Penny
122,981,666
99.92%
98,313
0.08%
Blake Rhodes
122,998,199
99.93%
81,780
0.07%
David Scott
122,944,921
99.89%
135,058
0.11%
J.C. Stefan Spicer
112,322,210
91.26%
10,757,769
8.74%
Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2022 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.maverixmetals.com).
A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 120 assets. Maverix's mission is to increase per share value by acquiring precious metals royalties and streams. Its shares trade on both the NYSE American and the TSX under the symbol "MMX".
