Kansas Radar Company to Showcase Launch Monitor Engineered for Tiger Woods

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor, powered by Ainstein's radar technology, will be displayed at the 2022 AdventHealth Championship

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor returns home after a successful debut behind Tiger Woods at The Masters this April. The golf launch monitor that reports instant measured feedback across 16 data points, is powered by innovative radar technology that was developed in Lawrence by Ainstein. The device will be showcased at the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship on May 16 - May 22 at Blue Hills Country Club for spectators to experience live demonstrations and purchase at an exclusive discount on-site.

"I asked Full Swing to develop a launch monitor that I knew I could trust every shot with. They delivered and it's better than I expected," said Tiger Woods. "Knowledge is so valuable in the game of golf, and this provides me with all the data I need to keep progressing."

Since the Full Swing KIT has been used by Tiger Woods., the Full Swing KIT has been making waves throughout the golf industry as a result of its more affordable price point ($3,999 or financing as low as $195/month), state-of-the-art technology, accuracy, and ease of use. It has been rapidly adopted on practice ranges around the world by golfers of all skill levels, top instructors, and iconic courses like Pebble Beach within its first few months on the market.

"Tiger has trusted our technology for years indoors due to our consistency and accuracy." Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing said. "We have created the most innovative launch monitor designed for the best player in the history of the game with a user-friendly experience that will help players of all levels."

Now offered in Outdoor, Indoor and Game Mode, the KIT Launch Monitor provides precision in-flight ball tracking made possible through micro-Doppler radar technology developed in Lawrence, Kansas by Ainstein.

About Ainstein AI – A Lawrence, Kansas company

Known as the Einsteins of autonomous drones and vehicles, this local sensor company improves the way we drive, fly, work and live through perception imaging radar technology. Named CES Top Tech, Ainstein's high resolution radars deliver uncompromised precision and reliability in the IoT, Automotive, Aerospace and Specialty Vehicle marketplaces. Visit ainstein.ai for more information.

About AdventHealth Championship

The AdventHealth Championship, a PGA TOUR sanctioned event on the Korn Ferry Tour, is conducted annually at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri. This four-day, 72-hole competition features 156 players from around the world vying for a total purse of $750,000. As the path to the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour features some of the most talented professional golfers who are ready to compete and win on golf's biggest stage.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc. Full Swing, a proud part of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR, GOLF Channel and Topgolf Swing Suites. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. Their latest offering, the Full Swing KIT launch monitor, has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

16 POINTS OF DATA EXPLAINED TO UNLOCK YOUR GAMEWhether you improve by watching high-resolution video of your swing or want to analyze your 16 points of data, the Full Swing KIT launch monitor is the best way for you to get the most out of your practice. You know that your favorite players and instructors analyze the data of every swing and we wanted to give you a better idea of what each number means so that you and your instructor can better understand how to improve. (PRNewswire)

MACHINE-LEARNING ENHANCED RADARThe most innovative Radar technology, patented to get the most accurate readings in a more compact design at a lower cost. (PRNewswire)

4K CAMERA, 1080P OUTPUT. You need to see your golf swing in high resolution to best analyze what’s happening. We went with a camera for just that and made sure you can review and share to make the adjustments that count.COMPACT DESIGNWe built the Full Swing KIT to be able to fit in your golf bag, so you can take it with you in it’s protective case and always have a free hand for your next bucket of balls. (PRNewswire)

