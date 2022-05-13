NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!

CELH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Celsius Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022

Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=27148&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Celsius between August 12, 2021 and March 1, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Celsius Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celh-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-celsius-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-16-2022-301546637.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.