BOE 86-inch chip-on-glass active matrix Mini LED receives Display Industry Award at SID Display Week 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, SID Display Week 2022, a prestigious event hailed as the "Oscars" in the display industry, wrapped up in California, the United States. As a global leader in the semiconductor display industry, BOE again caught the spotlight at the event. Its 86-inch chip-on-glass active matrix Mini LED (COG AM Mini LED) was selected as the Display Components of the Year of the Display Industry Awards (DIA). The display maker is also among the first to mass-produce active matrix Mini LEDs based on glass substrates. Plus, BOE grabbed two People's Choice Awards for its first ever 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop, the largest in the world, and its futuristic booth, demonstrating the display maker's extraordinary innovation capacity and industry leadership.

Among the industry's highest honors, the DIA recognizes state-of-the-art technologies and products expected to set the trend for the next two or three years and therefore carries important implications for the display industry and the end market.

Zhang Zhaohong, Chairperson of BOE's MLED business group, said that winning the prestigious award is a great honor for BOE. It not only marks a significant step BOE has taken in technological innovation and commercialization of Mini LED but also signifies international recognition of the company's strengths in Mini LED technological innovation and application. "MLED is one of our core development strategies. We will strive to break new ground in Mini/Micro LED technology R&D, accelerate the commercialization of MLEDs, especially the new-generation COG Mini LED, empower various application scenarios through innovative technologies, and broaden the fields of application of MLED technology, products and solutions," he added.

The award-winning 86-inch Mini LED adopts BOE's new-generation active matrix (AM) driving glass substrate technology. Compared with PCB substrates, glass substrates feature stronger thermal stability and higher evenness, which makes it high-precision spicing possible. The Mini LED can deliver superior image quality with higher uniformity and stability, and it features an ultra-thin design with components used and better heat dissipation performance. Plus, it stands out in terms of brightness and contrast ratio and achieves exquisite and spectacular display effects thanks to the ultra-fine zones for light control. The display has 20,736 backlights across 2,304 zones, each with 4,096 gradients, and boasts a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, delivering dedicate and true-to-life image quality. Furthermore, it adopts active matrix addressing that enables instantaneous brightness to reach the set screen brightness promptly, presenting smooth and stable images with ultra-low flicker and greatly reducing eye strain caused by excessive screen time. The display has been used in the Skyworth Q72 SmartMiniLED TV, marking a significant breakthrough for the high-end Mini LED TV market. Additionally, at SID Display Week 2022, the Mini LED earned applause from global visitors and industry practitioners for its world-leading technology and breathtaking image quality. Mini LED, a highly promising next-generation display technology, has gained traction in recent years, and 2021 was hailed the first year of commercial use of Mini LED. As a global leader in the semiconductor display industry, BOE has continuously pushed for breakthroughs in and commercialization of Mini/Micro LED. It has rolled out a range of high-end products such as 0.9 mm-pitch COG AM Mini LED, 75-inch and 86-inch 8K Mini LED, 34-inch COG Mini LED e-sports display. Moreover, it has taken the lead in achieving the mass production and commercialization of COG Mini LEDs and established cooperation with various industry leaders in terms of TV panels, commercial display, laptop panels, e-sports display, VR display, etc.

Since it launched the first technology brand in China's semiconductor display industry at the end of 2021, BOE has been ramping up the application of α-MLED products, empowering countless application scenarios with world-leading high-end COG LED display systems and solutions and working together with its global partners to deliver a brand-new visual experience to users.

