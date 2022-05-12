Privacera Announces Most Complete Data Access Governance for Diverse Cloud Analytical Workloads

FREMONT, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced the release of Privacera Platform 6.3 and PrivaceraCloud 4.3, which offer complete data governance automation and expanded support across the cloud partner ecosystem.

The new releases dramatically expand the Privacera Access Governance Platform's ability to secure a diverse and increasing number of data sources and analytical workloads offered by leading public and third-party cloud service providers, such as Google Cloud's BigQuery, Snowflake, AWS, and Starburst.

"Privacera pioneered the industry's first SaaS-based data governance and security solution that integrates privacy and compliance across multiple cloud services," said Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan. "Our latest releases not only help organizations use data effectively and responsibly, but also accelerate digital transformation by helping organizations safely migrate data to the cloud, while minimizing compliance risk. By expanding the scope of our platforms, we're even better equipped to guide organizations along their data journeys."

A key milestone with this new release is that Privacera now brings the industry's first comprehensive data access and security governance solution to Google BigQuery. BigQuery, Google's serverless data warehouse solution, is rapidly gaining popularity and with this release we provide fine grained access control and data masking capabilities, as well as the ability to discover and tag sensitive data to help manage data access to data stored and processed in BigQuery.

Privacera has also enhanced access control by extending Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) across all supported data and analytical sources. ABAC is a powerful approach to simplifying and automating data access governance, especially when combined with Privacera's Role Based Access Control (RBAC) and tag-based access control. Privacera's ABAC leverages user attributes, such as region, title, and department when creating data access policies, thus allowing data access based on those attributes. Integration with access management solutions, such as Okta, further automates the data access governance process.

The new release also further expands support for Starburst Enterprise by adding encryption to accelerate and improve secure data sharing by automatically encrypting and decrypting data for authorized users or applications when they access it. As a result, data science and analytics teams can securely utilize more data, build and refine predictive and machine learning models, and increase their accuracy, utilizing the full array of features in their organization's data.

"We partnered with Privacera two years ago to provide enterprises with centralized, secure access to data with end-to-end governance and compliance," said Starburst co-founder and CEO Justin Borgman. "In a world where data is fundamental to the success of every business, Privacera offers solutions to help move organizations into the future. We look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come."

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™.

