NATHANIEL PARROTT'S 'HOW TO KILL A WILDFLOWER' ADDRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF MENTAL HEALTH DURING THE WEB3 HYPE

The series, available exclusively on Voice beginning May 19, explores the difficulties in maintaining positive mental health as we balance the everchanging physical and digital worlds

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based digital artist Nathaniel Parrott debuts his latest digital collection, 'How to Kill a Wildflower,' which explores our inner battle of identity as we navigate the growing digital landscape. The collection will be exclusively available on Voice , the NFT platform for creators.

How to Kill a Wildflower (PRNewswire)

Parrott was an early adopter of NFTs and found immediate success in the initial wave with projects such as Fabricated Fairy Tales with fellow artist FEWOCIOUS. 'How to Kill a Wildflower' was created as an exploration of his creative energy as he processed the newfound success and pressures that came with it. The collection is a surreal expression of his battles with creativity and paradoxical exploration of creativity, freedom, and success as his success began to stifle his creativity.

"I began to question what success really meant to me as an artist," said Parrott. "I became paralyzed; like a flower picked from the wild and placed into a vase. I felt stagnant, stared at and unable to escape. This collection is an introspective journey through that process and the sparks created from that friction, the diamond after the pressure. To kill the wildflower is to become the unspontaneous, the programmed, the formed. To kill the wildflower is to kill the inner child."

The digital collection, which consists of 6 NFTs, taps into old myths, archetypes, and stories to reframe our experience as we fight for our inner creativity. The fight, according to Parrott, is for keeping what makes us human as we continue to dive deeper into a digital world.

"Every day, we strive to empower digital artists in the NFT space," said Voice Director of Partnerships and Creator Relations, Eliza Fish. "Nathaniel's story is inspiring, and most importantly it's relatable. With Mental Health Awareness Month upon us, we thought it was the perfect time to share this collection with the world."

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to "Art of Elysium," an artist organization that supports underprivileged youth in Los Angeles through creative, tailor-made art, music, and education programs. Just as art and music has saved Parrott's life, he hopes to pay it forward to those in need.

'How to Kill a Wildflower' will be available for collection on Voice beginning May 19 at 2:00 p.m. PST.

ABOUT NATHANIEL PARROTT

Nathaniel Parrott is a 26-year-old multidisciplinary artist from Seattle, WA, currently working on his numerous creative endeavors that explore the bridges between the physical and digital worlds.

Parrott is an early adopter of NFTs and joined SuperRare as an artist in early 2020. Throughout 2020 and 2021 Parrott appeared in numerous successful NFT projects such as Fabricated Fairy Tales on Nifty Gateway with fellow artist FEWOCIOUS, a collaboration with the Wright Brothers Estate, and numerous 1/1 sales on SuperRare and other cryptoart platforms.

Parrott is deeply immersed in crypto culture as an NFT collector and angel investor in NFT-focused start-ups. His NFT collection includes works created by fellow pioneering artists like Beeple, ThankYouX, FEWOCiOUS, Jonathan Wolfe, Odious, Victor Mosquera, Micah Johnson, 3LAU, and more.

His latest collection "How to Kill A Wildflower" is a surreal and impressionistic expression of his battles with creativity, integrating success and finding happiness. The collection will drop May 2022 via Voice.

ABOUT VOICE

Voice is an NFT platform that is carbon neutral, easy to use and multi-chain compatible. At Voice, we believe that NFT technology will change the internet by introducing verified ownership to our digital world. We're building a way for creators and communities to be rewarded for their engagement–the way it should be.

Nathaniel Parrott (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voice