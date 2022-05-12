Lootex makes headway in the blockchain space, co-curates the first Metaverse Fashion show in Asia

TAIPEI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking grounds and settling for nothing more than the best by being the first. Lootex has just made more headway in getting larger recognition in the space of the metaverse. This past week, Lootex was invited to help curate the journey through art and fashion with OneOffs at the Breeze Center in Fuxing Taipei. Simply yet deftly labeled, "Fashion in the Metaverse" collected some of the most prominent NFT collections as well as physical art. A breath of newness is being created as the world moves forward in its understanding of the metaverse and what it means to the various artists' creations. Lootex, filled with accomplishment as the adoption and integration of NFT artwork and GameFi is gaining more traction throughout Asia.

The collaboration with Lootex and OneOffs is a step in the right direction for the first metaverse NFT fashion show in Taiwan. The co-curation of "Fashion in The Metaverse,'' has collected artists from The Sandbox Foundation: An An, TongYangChicken, Nest, Beryll Chen, Carina Chen, and game art designer Nora C. These talented artists were invited to design: a futuristic sci-fi fashion catwalk with the avatars created in The Sandbox's VoxEdit . Each avatar is casted into a limited-edition NFT and put on the Lootex website for sale . The exclusivity of each avatar will only enhance the collector's experience in the ever-growing metaverse. It is still to be given a date but buyers of these avatars can expect some cool perks that will allow them to show off not just the art in the real world but also flex their stylistic choices in the metaverse.

The latest collaboration extends the existing partnership between Lootex and The Sandbox, which started in 2018. This is part of a broader partnership between Lootex and The Sandbox that also adds The Sandbox Co-Founder Sebastien Borget as an advisor and investor of Lootex . The CEO and Co-Founder of Lootex, Justine Lu, is the organizer of the Global Blockchain Game Alliance, also co-hosted the VoxEdit NFT creation event and Game Jam game design competitions for The Sandbox. Lootex is proud to be a long-term partner with The Sandbox, and expects to see more game developers and creators utilizing The Sandbox to make the next generation of metaverse assets and games," Lu said. The support from such a huge contributor to the future of the metaverse and its assets makes it clear that Lootex is on the path to not just being pioneers in their field but a major player in NFT marketplaces.

Beyond The Sandbox, Lootex's player-centric, cross-chain NFT trading platform is constantly updated to reflect the latest developments in blockchain games. The creativity interwoven with both physical and virtual worlds is the reason Lootex is on its way to being the one-stop-shop that can't be denied. Providing their 80,000 active users with a decentralized multi-chain NFT marketplace, Lootex will surely open the path to more impressive projects. Coupled with the appreciation for the artists that are showcasing their amazing works, we would not be surprised to see more collaborations of this caliber.

